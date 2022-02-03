Recently, I was talking to a friend and the subject of love surfaced. This makes sense in a roundabout way because Valentine’s Day is coming up. Everyone knows it’s the “love holiday.”
She shared that family members always signed their communications using the word “love” before writing or signing their names. But here’s the interesting thing: Seldom did they ever state to friends, brothers or sisters that they loved them. It was as though all knew that the feeling was there, and felt that there was no need to express it.
But here’s the clincher: How much more meaningful does it become when one person states the words, “I love you,” to another? That’s really the big question at hand.
Just imagine having a relationship with another and never saying those three words. Believe it or not, I have heard of couples living together for over 50 years and never conveying orally, “I love you,” to another. Deep down inside one probably wonders how can this be. People have gotten married and the love was apparent, but the words never exchanged. Seems kind of strange to some of us, doesn’t it?
I think culture has a lot to do with that. Society has let the genuine slip away to such loose thinking that love now has been watered down to meaning “sex” and not transmittance of actual feelings for another.
That’s not to say I am stereotyping. According to an article by The Associated Press published on www.nbcnews.com, “Teens whose iPods are full of music with raunchy, sexual lyrics start having sex sooner than those who prefer other songs, a study found. Whether it’s hip-hop, rap, pop or rock, much of popular music aimed at teens contains sexual overtones. Its influence on their behavior appears to depend on how the sex is portrayed, researchers disclosed.”
Let’s go back to the people who knew each other for years but never related the fact that they love each other. Going through life presuming actions and particularly another person’s thoughts can get us nowhere, really. Oh, we may think one way or another because we’ve developed certain stimuli within our brains that we hope (presume) will yield responses. When things don’t go the way we expect, it often produces sadness, disgust or even revenge. Instead of scaling downward, wouldn’t it be better to promote positivity?
The people who signed their emails or letters first with “Love,” were conveying a mental attitude. After all, to repeatedly sign one’s name on paper or screens must have had some incentive behind it. As I see it, initiatives begin in the brain, right?
I’ve always believed that love relationships between partners or friends should hold fast to each other, not using sex as the motive, but feeling and sacrifice.
God may have created Eve for Adam so both could go forth and have children, but He also set down rules whereby the two of them must live. All through the course of the Bible, Holy Scripture dictates one’s course of actions as set by the Almighty and spoken to His disciples so that we would walk the paths determined by His guidance.
It’s a matter of fact not long ago we celebrated Christmas, the birthday when God sent His Son into the world to walk and talk to the people of that time here on earth. As one knows, He came to exemplify His love, a trueness all followers would come to understand through the touch of the Holy Spirit.
This is not saying only those who have this touch know the trueness of love. But there were many who were void of this feeling at that time. After receiving this blessing, they changed and took on a whole new way of living, a transformation of personality.
So, in conclusion, how should we classify love: A noun, a verb, or both? I think the latter. It is my opinion that love should be unconditional, sacrificial and altruistic, loving with no conditions, sacrificing with no demands and giving of oneself. That’s a relationship with meaning.
