Many years ago, when I had a framing shop, a customer came into my shop who by trade was a psychiatrist or psychologist. I had done a story on the word “expectation.” My desire was to share it with him and get some feedback. By definition, it was a give-and-take reaction. If I give something to you, I’ll expect something in return.
For years now, I’ve always been bent on the different ways that word fit into our lives. It wasn’t until lately did more people dwell on a synonym from politicians to people worldwide, emphasizing that we all need “hope” in our lives.
Everywhere we look, that four-letter word is now playing into the cost of food, the price of gas, and particularly that of oil. Ask me 12 years ago if I would have imaged the American economy being tilted so far out of balance, and personally I most likely may have shook my head negatively.
I think at one time we stood behind those we voted for and had confidence they would be doing the right thing on our behalf. But I’m sorry to say, I don’t think that’s true anymore. It seems to me that party candidates squabble too much and don’t get to the crux of the matter.
I remember the days of Eisenhower or even Kennedy. There seemed to be less turmoil and not so much tension. All the way up to 2020, I’m not sure if the liberals and the conservatives want to get along. I would like to see a need for hope among Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
A war exists overseas. Are we praying for the women and children of Ukraine who have been forced out of their homeland? What about those left behind? Their hope lies with those who will give them shelter, food and clothing. They know nothing of what to expect.
We are so blessed to have more food than we deserve. We are warm during these winter months, and clothed as we see fit. We have all the entertainment we wish to pay for and blessings in abundance.
Yet, I still must look back to the bombed buildings of Ukraine and pray for the people’s well-being. I’m sure most of the citizens of our country cannot fully grasp how horrible these people’s lives have been lately, to live in such conditions. If you watch the news, it’s written all over their faces, the agony they are going through. Every woman and child is experiencing full torment since they were driven out of their bombed housing. I wonder if there is a person in this country who totally appreciates what these people are going through.
Today I watched a television program called “Hope.” The people on it stated that “if you send $17 to our station, we will make sure a food basket worth that amount will go toward helping those people in this time of need. But they also stated, “Pray to God for His help for He does not turn a deaf ear.” Those are words to live by.
I’d like to think I may be able to help all those who have an ounce of hope. I know it’s not much, but a little here and a little there does add up. There are some truly good charities out there that are deserving of a little help. Just think, if you gave to a charity helping Ukraine individuals, wouldn’t you feel that you did your part?
I remember when I first gave to St. Jude Hospital and watched the mail carrier pick up my letter and carry it to her vehicle, how good it made me feel. There are so many people now who legitimately could use a financially helping hand. Think of the people who experienced fires, tornadoes or floods. Maybe you could find a church or a television that could steer you in the direction of giving something to help these needy people. We are facing a crisis in Ukraine that needs your help.
Reach out with your hope. It will surely make a difference.
