One day while sitting in an audience, did I hear the speaker state one sentence that drew my attention to the point that it made me perk up and pay attention to what he was bringing to light. He said, “Owe nothing to anyone, except to love one another; for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.”
How powerful and thought provoking. It’s true, I could have shortened it to just the first sentence, but all three phrases were power-packed and resonated with words of wisdom that left me think, I have to include all of them.
In this time period that our country is experiencing lawlessness all over the country not only reflecting the violence that resulted after the deaths of citizens of our nation, but murders on a daily basis brought on by drug trafficking and abuse of our fellow men and women.
I can’t help but feel if we could only start with a smile and work our demeanor up from there, how much better our world would be. As I sat in front of my computer and read that first sentence over and over again, the word ‘retaliate’ entered my mind once, when I wrote it. When one loves one another, there is no doing harm to another if we are told we must love one another.
Mother Theresa said, “Do small things with great love.” She modeled what a truly giving person was all about.
The Holy Scriptures state in Romans 13:9: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
There are seven types of love: agape, unconditional love; eros, romantic love; philia, affectionate love; storge, familiar love; pragma, enduring love; ludus, playful love; and mania, obsessive love.
It is vital to understand what the Scriptures mean by “love” in these verses. Love that fulfills the law is agape love. This love is not based on emotions, but an act of the will. It is self-sacrificing, deliberate, active love. To love someone with God’s love is to promote that person’s best interests — to actively work not to harm but to bring good to that person. This love is directed not only toward fellow believers, but to all people, even our enemies. Regardless of our emotional response to another person, agape love will act for his or her good, regardless of the cost. That is the kind of love Scripture speaks of when it says to love your neighbor as yourself. That kind of love is the fulfillment of the law.
No place do I see it written “retaliatory love.” Yet, that’s what feelings I’m sensing when I watch the news at night, particularly when it comes to the exchange of tear gas, smoke bombs and shootings. The riots, looting, pushing and shoving all fit into these uncouth acts of intelligent human beings.
Romans chapter 13, verse 8, is the one sentence that the spokesman stated that got my attention. When I asked him later where he found that quote, he was not sure. When I heard it, however, I thought of Chicago, Portland, and Baltimore, to name just a few cities. If I lived in one of those municipalities, and know that my sole purpose in life is to live for our Lord, how could I raise a fist of hatred to anyone? My goal would be to live by God’s Word.
His way of approaching others would not only be through love but by peaceful means as well.
I am reminded of a song that is dear to my heart that is titled, “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” written by Jill Jackson. The stanzas go:
“Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me. Let there be peace on earth the peace that was meant to be. With God as our Father, brothers all are we, let me walk with my brother in perfect harmony. Let peace begin with me, let this be the moment now. With every step I take let this be my solemn vow. To take each moment and live each moment in peace eternally, let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.”
Practice agape love!
