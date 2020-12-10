If you are one of those people like me who has been watching a lot of television, there is one advertisement that has tickled my fancy particularly since it relates to the COVID. It shows a cat licking its paw while standing on a wash bowl licking its paw and then looking at its owner. Eventually, the young man gets the message and rewashes his hands.
The same cat is used in another ad where, after descending down a staircase following its owner, it stops only to watch her reach the landing. The middle-aged woman turns around slowly and stares at the animal. The cat glares back. This goes on for a few moments. As if a little bell goes off in the woman’s head, it dawns on her why the cat is staring at her. It wants her to put her mask. Upon doing that, she leaves. The cat, watching the master depart, looks in her direction once, and then makes haste to another room someplace located toward the lower inner part of the house.
Words don’t always have to leave a message. Actions can be just as powerful.
Recently, Laurel Area Faith in Action dropped off an Advent bag full of all kinds of goodies including a calendar depicting scenes with sayings to go along with them. Since I spoke about actions above, I thought I’d mention what Gillian Anderson had to say about the subject at hand. What I want you to do is visualize her thoughts and see if they concur with yours.
“Just remember,” she said, “You can do anything you put your mind to, but it takes action, perseverance, and facing your fears.”
I don’t think I would dangle off a mountain holding on by my fingers and one foot. Some people may feel they are cut out for that type of thing, but actions like that are surely not my thing.
“Focus is what is right before you,” Kiran Bedi stated. “Give it your best. It shows the seeds of tomorrow.” Wow, that’s heavy.
I have my own words of wisdom that I call PeeVeeisms. They include:
• “Keep your head still when you focus. Too much movement will give one headaches.”
• “Focusing with proper eyewear prescriptions could make the difference between clear and blurry pictures;”
• “Hocus-pocus. Please Lord, let me focus!”
• “To see sharply is dependent on the curvature of the eye’s lenses.”
• “Keep one’s eye’s goggled when biking through a windstorm. One’s focus will be greatly improved.”
I love to watch musical competition shows. Some people say they are fake, but I enjoy listening to the music, many of which are ‘oldies but goodies.’ The most recent program I’ve been following is “The Voice.” It follows Walt Disney’s saying, “Believe in your dreams, no matter how impossible they seem.”
I had a dream of becoming a police officer. I approached the chief stating, “I have an idea…”. Once he heard what it was, I was sure he’d go for it. These were my four reasons: first, to get to accidents faster to photograph the scenes for the newspaper; second, to withhold some investigative information that normally would be written up in the newspaper report from entering the tabloid; direct traffic; and fourth, to act as a medium between the kids and the cops. When I proposed my ideas to him, he made sure he would do all he could to help me become certified in the state of Ohio.
Who else but Amelia Earhart would understand the thoughts that go behind her saying, “Adventure is worthwhile in itself”? Again, I can relate to many police department incidents. One was talking a young girl off the top of a bridge, and the other was hitting the bullseye on the range.
Of all the pictures that really spoke to me was a woman who was a one-armed/legged paraplegic lifting a weight with one metallic arm. Underneath the picture, the saying read, “Our handicaps only exist in our minds.” Franklin D. Roosevelt coined that expression.
Let’s be grateful what we have. This is no time to whimper over what we don’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.