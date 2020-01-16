Back in the latter part of December, a television program was aired concerning the downfall of Jim and Tammy Baker. On one hand, it was good to show non-Catholics that yielding to temptation can easily happen by those who get sucked in by persuasions of the mind.
Up to this point, it seemed next to nothing was ever heard concerning problems in the Protestant churches, it was only a Catholic thing. Of course, what was never mentioned, at least that stood out significantly, was that only 3% of priests were guilty.
Today, I’m here to discuss the problems that not only go on in either church denomination, but the whys that eventually educate people to becoming wise.
Each morning after rising, I depend upon two things — my one cup of Maxwell House coffee and the Holy Spirit speaking to me about life in general. Each has something “good to the last drop!” The only difference is that I have but one cup of coffee in the wee hours of the morn. The Trinity and I relate all my hours awake.
Our whys in life often start out in early childhood. We call those “the years of development.” My first question is, “Why does it only have to be then?” As we get older, we cast aside the fact that we are in such a period. But we don’t, do we? If we felt we had all the answers going into our teenage years, as so many that age think they do, there wouldn’t be all that insecurity and need to be accepted. But look around. From the very young to the middle-aged, instability shows itself in the way of hair color, piercings and desires for the flesh.
One of those necessities falls under the heading of temptation. When we see a need and realize why it requires our obligatory measures to fulfill it, then we become wise to that and step in to gratify what is desired. On the flip side, if one takes advantage of a good thing to the point he abuses or misuses a certain something or someone, what is to be gained by doing evil?
I remember when the Baker case first hit the airways. The “why” really wasn’t hard to explain. Succumbing to temptation got the best of them. Rather than nipping it in the bud, as they both should have done, they neglected the “wise” aspect and fed themselves on temptation.
Positive temptation can lead to sainthood, in my opinion, if one gives him or herself completely to others. Negative temptation is the root of all evil.
What happened here was two people pushing God out of the picture, substituting materialistic gain in His place, plain and simple.
One of things that really annoyed me was bringing to the attention this case so many days before Christmas. This is a time of the year when so many charities reach out. Showing viewers what these two people did with contributions, I believe, put a black mark on the thoughtful who may have pondered the act of giving, but now may have changed their minds.
When I had a business here in Latrobe, my rates reflected my overhead. One day, a woman entered my store and challenged me as to my pricing. She stated, “You know, your costs are much too high. You should be charging the same as Jamesway.” I followed up with a list of what it cost me to break even. If I had the walk-in crowd that the department store had, I could have probably charged less. As a result, I made very little money, but I enjoyed trying.
Why is it that some people will work up to three jobs to try to make ends meet, but won’t submit or give very little to the Church of their choice? When it is noted that 3,745 envelopes were sent out to members, but only 382 envelopes were put in the plate, why? Does that take care of the overhead? I believe one should be wise to these questions.
Evil’s always going to be knocking at our door. Don’t open it!
