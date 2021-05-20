When you think of it, we all can learn something if we pay attention and listen. Granted, it may not be favorable, but even so, learning is waiting to gain something by ear or eye.
So, there I sat, taking part in a Weight Watchers program a number of years ago, taking in everything I could. Granted, what the instructor stated, some of it we all knew, I suppose. But still, it was necessary for my instructor, Leona Fabre, to repeat some points of view, so the subject matter took hold in one’s brain cells before it went into one’s ear and out the other.
And that’s when it all began. Before I tell you what struck me, I have to make mention that we were told to note carbohydrates, assigning each with point values. My aim was to not eat foods that mounted up past a certain point. For example, I planned my meals, so I accumulated no more than 24 points in the course of my day. That took planning. Exercise helped a great deal when I could do it because it provided an allowance whereby I could subtract points, thus eating a tad less food.
Three-quarters of the way through, Leona said something that caught my undivided attention — “Watch your sugar intake!” All along, I thought the carb point values tallied the sugar intake, so I never gave it much thought. After all, I even bought a handy little calculator that determined point values, which I used daily.
So, upon entering my refrigerator, I pulled out my fat free milk and decided to read the datum that disclosed the information necessary that I had to know to put into my calibrating device. Lo and behold, what did I see? This “beneficial” liquid contained 12 grams of sugar. Next to that container was a regular quart of milk. It also contained the same amount of sugar? I was awestruck. I began hearing Leona’s voice — “Watch your sugar…”
Even though I speak for myself, in my opinion, I believe I am not alone when I state, “What’s a gram compared to in language understood?” According to Wiki.answers.com, “One quarter of a teaspoon equals a gram. One gram of sugar equals four calories. One cup of granulated sugar is 200 grams. From a website www.forbes.com, in an article written by Alice G. Walton in Forbes Magazine, August 2012, referring to the website OnlineNursingPrograms.com, she noted, “Every five days Americans now consume 765 grams of sugar, which when added up is equivalent to 130 pounds of sugar every year.”
To make matters worse, the average American consumes three pounds of sugar each week or 3,550 pounds in an entire lifetime.” These statistics were calibrated nine years ago.
Post this next phrase on your refrigerator — Given the way it acts on the brain; sugar may be just as addictive as cocaine.
Walton disclosed additionally in her article, “A new study reports that although soda is becoming less commonplace in middle and high schools, sports drinks — which are essentially sugar water by another name — have largely replaced it. These drinks are the key part of the obesity epidemic that’s spreading among our young people.”
Another website, MayoClinic.com states, “Adult women should get no more than six teaspoons of added sugar each day, which is about 24 grams, while men should stay under nine teaspoons or 36 grams. This equates to about 100 calories per day for women and 150 calories for men. To stay within these guidelines, limit desserts, soda, candy, and processed meats.”
Reader’s Digest suggests, “Look for products that don’t contain added sugar. Read labels carefully for hidden sources of sugar, which include high fructose corn syrup, dextrose, glucose, lactose, maltose, molasses, sucrose, syrup and any item that is called a sweetener or contains the word ‘sugar.’”
And from cross references it was disclosed, “Stay away from fast food restaurants. All products sold have loads of sugar in them. They may taste great, but the white poison will destroy you. Best to stay away from all that garbage. Your addiction to these ‘foods’ will eventually destroy your lives.”
