Since I’ve been confined in my quarters, thanks to COVID, I have to admit, I’ve been watching way too much more television than I should be. Oh yes, I’ve been reminded to read some of the many books that have been piling up on my bookshelves. But if it were only that easy. It’s not that I don’t want to. My problem is when I attempt to give it a try, I find myself falling asleep not once but time after time.
I’ve turned to some really good movies, medical drama shows and talk shows. When one host says goodbye to her guests, she always states, “Love you guys! Love you guys!” Each is greeted the same way. The word “love” is used so loosely that, I believe, it has lost its real meaning.
For the longest time, I became all too familiar with eight different types of love. Then I learned of one additional. The first is “Philia,” affectionate love. Philia is “love without romantic attraction and occurs between friends and family members.”
The second is “Pragma.” This is an enduring love. “Storge” refers to familiar love. “Ludus” is a playful love. “Mania” tells of an obsessive love. “Philautia” is a self-love,” and the remaining three, “Agape,” Eros,” and “Philos” all refer to spiritual love, the latter also meaning mental and earthly love found in friendships, marriages and family ties.
Most of the readership are familiar with the types of love in these last two paragraphs.
What surprised me when browsing the Internet, I found different types of love that presently now exist that are in a whole new group of categories of love that I, a psychology degree holder, never heard of before. As a matter of fact, there are 12 of them.
The first is “New Love”. It’s not a deep love, just fun. Mmm… You hope it doesn’t go away. Second, is a “Routine Love.” There is no hiding your feelings for each other. You are in your comfort zone. Third is “Disgusting Love,” referring to a perverted individual. Fourth, “Infatuation Love,” you love the thought of being with another individual. Having a “Friend Love,” or a platonic relationship means you care for another person, but you don’t have emotional feelings for him or her.
Could it be that “Fake News” and “Fake Love” have the same underlying meaning? Fake means untrue, right? It is a relationship that you’ve gotten yourself into that you hope works out, but there are not guarantees. You said “Yes,” because you want it to work so badly.
The “One Love.” It may take a while, but you realize there is no one on earth like this person. He or she is perfect for you. “In It to Win It Love” refers to couples who don’t give up. You can’t imagine life without the other individual. “Tragic love” is one of those relationships that ended, and it shouldn’t have. It is embedded in one’s soul but eventually heals. No matter what you do or who you love thereafter, you’ll always remember the first love.
“Your Parents’ Love” can be taken two ways, the kind where your parents love you even if you go against their wishes, or the love they have for each other. They’ve learned how to make it through the years. Through it all, they have left the biggest impression on how to love. It might have shown you what kind of love you are looking for whether it’s the same or different from your own.
“Unhealthy Love” is explained this way. The majority of the time together between couples is toxic. It is dedicated to constant arguing. There is no emotional support between partners. Your mate implies that you are stupid and he or she is the smarter one. The partner values you for one thing only, may it be sex, money, or looks, etc. There is no interest what the other person does. One’s negativity influences the other.
“The “Oldest People Love” defines the couple as never wanting anyone else by their side than their mate of many years.
