It happens more than can one imagine, where people really plan to do something, but when the time comes around to do, it completely skips their mind. Take Joseph Sakinsky, for example. He works at a shoe factory in Millwood, Oregon. He met his best friend, Ronald O’Hara, there four years ago, and he and the two have been best of buddies for going on five years.

“Hey Ron,” Joe said. “When I get home from grocery shopping, I’ll give you a call.” Guess who didn’t call that night or even that week for that matter. That’s the thing about well-meaning people. Their heart may be in the right place, but they take on too many activities and somehow that phone call gets lost in the shuffle. When the two people come in contact, there usually is an exchange of words and plenty of excuses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.