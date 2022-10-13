It happens more than can one imagine, where people really plan to do something, but when the time comes around to do, it completely skips their mind. Take Joseph Sakinsky, for example. He works at a shoe factory in Millwood, Oregon. He met his best friend, Ronald O’Hara, there four years ago, and he and the two have been best of buddies for going on five years.
“Hey Ron,” Joe said. “When I get home from grocery shopping, I’ll give you a call.” Guess who didn’t call that night or even that week for that matter. That’s the thing about well-meaning people. Their heart may be in the right place, but they take on too many activities and somehow that phone call gets lost in the shuffle. When the two people come in contact, there usually is an exchange of words and plenty of excuses.
“I had to feed the cat, do the laundry, and cut the grass. Then by the time I took my shower, I figured it was too late to call so I went right to bed.”
Does that sound familiar, just a tiny little bit?
As I see it, each of us has had good intentions in the past whereby we meant to do something or other only to find ourselves somewhat overwhelmed and not being able to complete our mission. Unfortunately, the person who intended to do that special something but fails to do what he or she said probably has no idea what type of hurt that person is creating to the other individual.
It may start off with baby steps and eventually work into something greater but that’s how hurt begins, in my opinion.
I had to laugh. The other day after talking to one individual who would be riding his bicycle home from work would call me along the way. So, I made sure I sat in front of my computer with the phone on my immediate right and proceeded to browse the internet in participation of getting his call. Those 15 minutes turned into one hour. I decided to tidy up my bedroom in the meantime. Still nothing. Just after sitting down to eat dinner did I feel a vibration coming from my cellphone in my right pant’s pocket.
Putting down my fork on the plate, I reached into the depths of my pocket, pushing my right hand into the threads of my trousers eventually pinching the rubber surrounding my phone and hurriedly pulled it out. There he was, my caller, who was supposed to call me in that 15-minute slot after he got out of work.
“I’ve been waiting for your call ever since you told me you were going to call me 15 minutes after you got out of work. It’s been a long afternoon,” to which he replied, “I’ve called you at least 20 times, but this is the first time you picked up!”
I then asked him what number did you punch in. “I called you on the same number you called me.” My bad. Having two phones side-by-side really doesn’t do me any favors. There I was, waiting by the landline phone all day long and he was calling the cell phone.
A few months ago, an associate called to tell me he would do me a favor. He picked the time he would arrive at my house. Since I’m an easy-going guy, I said, “No problem.” A couple hours later he called and stated, “Hey, I decided to do something else. But there is plenty of time to get that thing done.” I was at his mercy and gave in. “I’ll see you when I see you,” I said in a somewhat chipper voice. Another hour went by, and you guessed it, still another ding-a-ling-a-ling. “Hey, I won’t be over until later on in the evening.”
I waited for him the whole day. It’s as though he had strung me around his finger.
Here’s the bottom line. Be careful what you state. If necessary, carry a notebook and jot down your promises to others and follow through accordingly. Develop your own way and stick to your guns. Make “your way” work for you.
