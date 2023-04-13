Every day I pick up a newspaper or listen to the nightly news, there is evidence, as least as I see it, that more and more people are pushing God away, and not trying to get close to him. Take for example the headline found March 9, 2023, in the Latrobe Bulletin. LPD: Victim hit with machete during robbery. Doesn’t sound very godly to me. Instead, I think Satan had more to do with that act than God. Evil doings are always connected to those who have no intention to consider God important.
It’s almost like people have grown numb to godly ways and revere worldly ways as the way to conduct themselves. Take this gun problem. I’ve heard it said that we don’t have such a thing, and people are making a big to do about nothing. That’s not how I see it. I believe AK-47 military guns should be outlawed. They don’t belong in a civil society. Would a woman and her son be alive today if her husband and father hadn’t gunned them to death? I’ll let you answer that one.
We, who are trying to live according to God’s word, know he has spelled very clearly what he expects of each of his children. As a matter of fact, if one were to study the holy Scripture from cover to cover, it’s readily seen that there are approximately 100 verses where our father will state, “Well done good and faithful servant.”
Recently, a friend and I were discussing the transfiguration. I was reading from Luke and he, Matthew. I was completely baffled by Luke’s interpretation. He pointed out references in Matthew whereby each story was told a little differently. If one were to read on, it would become obvious that God wanted a certain fact known. Matthew 17:5 states, “While He was still speaking, behold, a bright cloud cast a shadow over them, then from the cloud came a voice that said, ‘This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to Him.”’
God tells his followers in Luke that similar phrase (9:34): “While He was still speaking, a cloud came and cast a shadow over them, and they became frightened…Then from the cloud came a voice that said, ‘This is my chosen Son, listen to Him.’” Everyone in all denominations knows John 3:16. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” In 1 Timothy 1:15 it says, “The saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners.” Matthew 25:21-22 states, “His master said to Him – Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your Master.” Romans 12:21-2 states, “Accept the doctrine of salvation. I urge you therefore, brothers, by their mercies of God, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God your spiritual worship. Do not conform yourselves to this age but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that you may discern what is the will of God, what is good, pleasing, and perfect.”
A number of words stick out in that last sentence to which we all must heed. The first is “discern,” and the next few are “the will of God.” In every thought we make and every step we take, our acts must center around what is good, pleasing, and perfect in the eyes of God. When he spoke to Peter, James and John up on the mountain, he made it very clear that Jesus is his son, and he is well pleased with him. My questions to you, my readers, have you discerned in all the acts you have committed? Through them, are they good and pleasing to God? Through your speech, music, and the way you dress, are you guiding the lost to Christ or pushing them away? Can God count on you to draw the lost into his kingdom? He’s counting on you.
