Every day I pick up a newspaper or listen to the nightly news, there is evidence, as least as I see it, that more and more people are pushing God away, and not trying to get close to him. Take for example the headline found March 9, 2023, in the Latrobe Bulletin. LPD: Victim hit with machete during robbery. Doesn’t sound very godly to me. Instead, I think Satan had more to do with that act than God. Evil doings are always connected to those who have no intention to consider God important.

It’s almost like people have grown numb to godly ways and revere worldly ways as the way to conduct themselves. Take this gun problem. I’ve heard it said that we don’t have such a thing, and people are making a big to do about nothing. That’s not how I see it. I believe AK-47 military guns should be outlawed. They don’t belong in a civil society. Would a woman and her son be alive today if her husband and father hadn’t gunned them to death? I’ll let you answer that one.

