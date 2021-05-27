I’ve always been fascinated with the American language. It is true; I haven’t always used Webster’s vocabulary correctly. Nevertheless, I seem to get my points across concerning the numerous stories I’ve written.
When I’m not tied up with writing stories or glued to the television, I think a lot. I guess you won’t consider that abnormal, particularly knowing the stories that come from my brain. Pondering is part of my makeup. In doing so recently, two words jumped out at me as having a number of definitions in and of themselves and also together when used jointly. They are “watch” and “eye.” It is through the combination of them both I was able to form the title to this week’s column.
One day as I was scootering down Ligonier Street’s sidewalk heading toward Holy Family Church, did a thought occur to me, “How funny. Isn’t each eye watchful to those who can see?” Then I got into a Pee Vee mood. My mind switched to the next level to concentrating on television ads. “Now, for a limited time only, get them while they last, a dozen of eyes packaged separately in individual boxes for easy storage for only $19.95 plus shipping and handling. And if you order within the next hour, we will throw in an extra eight eyes so all members in your family will have one. Wow! What a deal! Just call 1-800-EYE-BALL and we will ship them to you.”
Think of all one could see with them. By implanting them in shrubbery by one’s front door, one could spy on intruders. Put them in a bowl of marbles and place it in the children’s room to keep an “eye” on them. They will not act up because the watchful “eyes” are keeping track of everything they are doing. Or affix them to your glasses above your nose. If someone calls you “three eyes,” now you can agree. Be creative. It doesn’t take a genius to use these little round balls.
On the serious side, Thesaurus.com lists these following synonyms: hawkeye, keen eye, lidless eye, penetrating eye, sharp eye, sleepless eye, weather eye, x-ray eye, and one my mother used to use — peeled eye. When she couldn’t find something, she used to tell us kids, “Keep your eyes peeled.” Gruesome thought, isn’t it? If layer upon layer is removed, one will have to order from a catalogue to have a “watchful eye” inserted. Oh my…
Many of you may remember one of my favorite songs sung by Ella Fitzgerald, “Someone to Watch Over Me.” The first stanza goes like this: “There’s a somebody I’m longing to see, I hope that he, turns out to be, Someone who will watch over me.” It wasn’t so much that men were taller and watched over their counterparts but took care of them in a way a man should take care of his female companion. Those unfamiliar with the song should Google it or have someone who is computer savvy do it so everyone can read the lyrics and then learn the tune. Then, you may understand why I like the song so much.
The timepieces we wear around our wrists are, as you know, called watches. They don’t have the “guts” to look at us. It’s just a mechanism. I can only surmise, since we watch them, their names are derivative of our eye contact. There is that “eye” relevancy.
And last, one can subscribe to the “Watchtower” magazine put out by the Jehovah Witnesses. According to en.wikipedia.org, “The purpose of the magazine is to draw attention to the kingdom of God (which they believe is a real government that will soon replace all earthly governments).”
People who see “eye-to-eye” with one another are not holding a stare-down to see how long it takes until the other person blinks, or bursts out laughing, but more so agrees with the person concerning the subject at hand. Blackeyed Susans are flowering plants similar to daisies with yellow pedals.
Hey, can you do me a favor? If you do order one of those watchful eyes, please be careful. I wouldn’t want you to clean up the mess “eye” drops may create!
