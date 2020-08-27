When I recently read that New Zealand lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, declaring the nation virus free for 120 days, that bit of information should set up a flag for people in our country that restrictions can work if citizens would only do as recommended and not play the selfish game of “nobody’s going to tell me what to do.”
Just lately I was advised that those not wearing masks are those who call themselves “Trump-followers.” The implication is based on false pretenses. One man’s choice should not set precedent for the actions of fellow Americans.
The amount of cases in this country are slowed some, recently taking the life of a child and a dog. Florida, Texas and Connecticut are just a few of the states that are seeing a growth in pandemic cases.
My question is this. Are people in this country too spoiled to recognize that there is actually a right versus a wrong way to do things?
Not only did I read news releases, but I had actual first-hand information from my sister, Betsy, who has lived in New Zealand ever since her marriage well over 40 years ago where she along with her husband raised two children. Once a week we’d talk, and every time she told me how important it was adhering to the rules governing this disease. She referred to it as “living in the bubble.”
As of early June, social distancing was not required and there were no limits on public gatherings. However, “borders would remain closed to foreigners.” Recently, however cases began to appear, and restrictions went back into place.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated, “While we’re in a safer, stronger position, there’s still no easy path back to pre-COVID life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild.”
Is that’s what’s lacking in the USA — determination and focus? Seems so, as there are still those who think I’m nuts wearing a mask and plastic shield. Just recently, a man who frequents the Latrobe Farmers’ Market and I exchanged words. He lashed out at me claiming my protection gear was unnecessary, as the whole thing was a hoax. Tell that to the many families who have lost loved ones!
According to New Zealand’s news release, “New Zealand went into lockdown March 25, setting up a new four stage alert system and going in at level four, where most businesses were shut, schools closed, and people told to stay home. After more than five weeks, it moved to level three in April, allowing takeaway food shops and some non-essential businesses to re-open. As the number of community cases continued to decline, the country moved into level two in mid-May.” Seventeen days later, no new cases were reported. Level one would come ahead of its time.
What transpired from then on was nothing short of a miracle. “All schools and workplaces opened. Weddings, funerals and public transport resumed without restrictions. New Zealanders arriving from abroad were required to go through a 14-day period of isolation or quarantine. Also allowing to continue were sporting events and music events with no restrictions of numbers.” The idea of social distancing was strongly encouraged and more so since COVID-19 is reappearing.
Need I say, I believe, we still lack what New Zealand had — focus and determination. We are sending students back to school, telling the very young that they must social distance and wear masks. Do they take it seriously? If their parents focused on prevention rather than participation, our numbers could lower. Even the mention by coaches that the need of exercise collectively far surpasses the need to stay home makes me wonder.
When one sports administration leader stated on a news station, “There’s no proof these kid’s health would be in jeopardy,” I wondered if he has ever turned on his television in the last month and listened to the news reports across the country.
I salute the youth that shot the video of the first day back to school with youth not wearing masks or social distancing. Apparently, she gets it. The adults don’t.
Get with the picture!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.