Back in the early ’70s, there was one thing on the minds of my former wife and I. Courting and dating were priority. The rest of life centered around that. We were both trying to make ourselves look the best that we could be in the eyes of each other. One could say it was fantasy at best. We were living in a dream, not knowing from day to day what was around the corner.
From the time that we met through the fall into the winter it was the beginnings of a courtship that would last well into the spring. As time went by, there was much we learned about each other.
Before I knew it, I moved from my parents’ house in Laughlintown to an apartment complex in Latrobe. Months later, my girlfriend rented a series of rooms right across the hall from where I was living. It didn’t take long for us to spend our evenings together where else but in her place watching television, having meals and cuddling. It was during one of those evenings she popped the big question. “Will you marry me?” Normally, it’s the guy that gets down on his knee, but not this time. Being deeply in love with her, it was easy to respond to the affirmative.
There were several things we did have in common. One of which, we were both pro-life advocates. Whenever January rolled around, we would make reservations on a bus that would transport us from Memorial Stadium in Latrobe to Washington, D.C. where we would join others from around the country in a march to try to persuade politicians to overturn Roe vs. Wade, a ruling allowing doctors throughout the country to torture babies to death while in their mothers’ wombs or even left to die outside of the mothers’ bodies.
From the very beginning of our marriage, my wife, Teri, and I always wanted children. Knowing how barbaric human beings can be in killing the innocent made us want kids even more. When my wife had her first miscarriage, it was a real shock. We tried again and waited, at the same time advocating pro-life. Knowing that there were and still are doctors who make a living by ending innocent lives gave us even a stronger reason to want, nurture and bring up the very young to teenagers and beyond.
Then the unthought of thing happened. My wife had her second and third miscarriages. It was during her fourth pregnancy, it became obvious, my wife’s frontal dimensions protruded to such a degree that we both got a gut feeling we were going to have our first child.
Sure enough, seven years after we married, having the knot tied on Nov. 21, 1973. Our son, Aaron, would come into the world on Jan. 22, 1980. Talk about God’s gift to us both, now 41 years old, he was born on the anniversary of March for Life of that year, a true sign to us how God showed His love for us.
Teri woke me up around 6 a.m. that morning. She then raced to the phone and called her mother to tell her that her water broke. Her mother shouted, “What are you calling me for? Call your doctor!” The doctor told her to go to the hospital. After throwing on some clothes, she threw me the car keys and stated, “Get the car!” Not having a driving license was of no concern. Doing as she asked was all that mattered to me. She got into the front seat, lifting her bottom above it. We then sped to the hospital going through every red light we encountered. We got there just in time. Emergency room technicians rushed her to the obstetrics floor where, in a matter of 15 minutes, I was hastened by the nurse who looked me square in the eye stating, “If you want to see your baby born, you have to come with me now!”
Our choosing life over death and praising God for His gifts to and for us showed He truly did love us. What a blessing!
