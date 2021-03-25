As long as I’ve written this column have I never ever written a series of two or more stories that have the same relevancy. Last week, I wrote about the “intelligent ghosts” that frequented my parents’ house and how I personally observed them in action first-hand. I was going to tie in the story I’m writing for today but didn’t have enough space to do both. So, I decided to explain the quandary of my last meeting with Zelda today, an incident that left me awestruck.
Thinking back to the late ’60s after I graduated from college, I became immersed in my work so much that it kept me on the go. Hired as photographer for the Galion Inquirer newspaper, the entire staff had me running every which way taking pictures of social events, accidents and even one plane crash. As I went about my assignments, my reputation grew within the town.
Then I had an idea. This one involved joining the local police department not to engage in law enforcement, but to get to accident scenes via cruisers before anyone else so I could take the pictures and write up the details that I would use in the newspaper the following day. I told the chief, “By me joining the GPD, I could withhold information from getting into the newspaper which may expedite investigations of various types.” His facial expressions were one of a young boy who just got his first lollipop. Shortly after becoming a new resident to that community did I find myself in a black uniform, toting around a .38 Special revolver.
While working at the newspaper, one of the reporters had a daughter with whom I became friends. It was through her I met Zelda, a middle-aged woman who I eventually fell in love with. We spent a lot of free time together. Eventually I learned about her past, and it wasn’t a pretty one.
She had been sexually assaulted as a child. In her growing years, she developed a modus operandi (MO), taking out her revenge on every man that crossed her path. Men fell into her trap. She would pretend that she was head over heels for them, even stating that they should marry. Then, three months before the big day was to occur, she’d break off the relationship and move on to the next guy. Unlike the men that came before me, I always went back to her. She told me nobody ever did that before. What I was doing was showing her what unconditional love was all about.
After she left me, she pulled her MO on a teacher who impregnated her. He committed suicide.
I returned to help out any way I could. She was shocked. I wanted to show her what real love was all about. I returned to her apartment as often as I could until she moved back to Columbus to stay with her mother who would help raising the baby.
Because of health issues, I lost my photography and police officer jobs and moved back to Pennsylvania, staying with my parents in Laughlintown. In short order, I became a patient at Latrobe Area Hospital. A few years later, I would find myself not only living in Latrobe, but marrying an Indiana (PA) girl, Teri Kostura, who I met at that institution.
Years later, we were blessed with two children, Aaron and Kelsey. She and the kids loved going to the shore. One morning while visiting Delaware Beach, I got up early, picked up my crabbing gear and hastened to the pier.
As I sat there, a woman resembling Zelda sat down beside me and commenced to tell me all about my life. She talked about our relationship of being together, and other personal things. To say I was flabbergasted was an understatement. After saying all she intended to share, she summed up her little presentation by commenting, “I just want to thank you for everything you did for Lily and me.”
She then got up and left. As I turned around to see where she went, she had vanished, no place to be seen. What became of her? Maybe in the future we’ll reunite. God only knows…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.