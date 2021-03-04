It’s so easy to get bored in our confinement of being quarantined if we don’t use our time wisely and do something with it that will pay off in the long run. Recently as I sat talking to my daughter on the phone, did I realize I got where I have in life because I followed each passion to the fullest, developing three avenues to keep me busy from day to day.
As Kelsey rightly put it, I played on each emotion, arriving at a goal that motivated me to keep on a constant drive from day to another. The first was writing. I incorporated photography into a profession and then both, integrating them with custom framing. When I got tired with one, I would switch to another or go back to one of the others. As we talked, I told her I planned to write a story about a number of people who had passions for woodworking and who left tremendous impressions in my life. Each turned out to be longtime friends. Within seconds, she mentioned Floyd Ludwig. He was famous locally for perfecting and donating his wood craftsmanship to Holy Family Church. His son, Richard, carved me a beautiful rainbow trout that he gifted me during a Latrobe Farmers Market a couple of years ago. He gave it to me followed by the words, “I made this for you because you’re such a good guy.”
Tom Doran Jr. did much to contribute my wealth of information concerning woodcarving and wildlife art. When he didn’t have anything else to do, you could bet he would be doing one of his two passions. He even had a show of his paintings in Harrisburg. One day, I received a phone call from him stating he was on the way over and wanted to be sure I’d be there. He and a friend arrived with a large sign designed with a fish and the words Pee Vee’s Fishing Lures which he and his helper attached to my siding on the front of my store. It became apparent that Tom used his time wisely — if not for his own endeavors, for others as well.
Other members of the past who continued to impress me were Lou and Trish Sartoris. Trap shooting champions of both Pennsylvania and Virginia, the couple won and placed in numerous championships throughout both states.
Lou won his first title in June of 2015 at the Pennsylvania State Shoot Singles Class Championship Class B. His wife won her first competition in June the following year at the Pennsylvania State Shoot, winning the Handicap Championship Lady II.
Lou was also an entrepreneur mastering custom framing. When he wasn’t participating in these two passions, he spent many hours carving wildlife. Each lifelike work of art was accomplished masterfully.
Which leads me to the subject at hand. I have no doubt that any of the people mentioned above ever sat around and did nothing. They were drawn to their particular interest and developed them more fully.
At one time I had a tackle box full of fishing lures. Having the time, I came up with an idea. I took off the hooks, added chain at different lengths and sold the lures as jewelry. Not only did I get rid of my lures, but I made a bit of coin to boot.
I have the sweetest godchild who wastes no time filling in every gap of time that confronts her during each day. Every week I get a letter from Elizabeth who tells me what her days brought her, her loves and things that didn’t suit her fancy. For a 12-year-old, it’s great she has the stamina to do everything asked of her. In addition to her schoolwork, she is learning to play the violin, contributes by helping at her church, does youth group activities, plays soccer, joins with her six siblings writing a newspaper, and yes, raises and cares for her six chickens. Let me assure you, this girl enjoys life to the fullest!
Don’t mope about nothing to do. Find something you like. Enrich your life. Learn all you can about it. Make it your passion. Share it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.