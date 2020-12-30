We are definitely living in hard times. There isn’t anyone within miles of our streets and highways where we don’t know of someone we once knew or attended meetings with us that hasn’t contracted or worse yet, died, after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19). Millions of people each day are ignoring recommendations set forth by doctors, in particular, stating the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands regularly.
Others are getting so sick of hearing these suggestions that they have turned a deaf ear to the wise who know what they are talking about. But as you know, there are two sides to every story. There are the ignorant catching the disease, and those who are left to grief, losing loved ones by the millions. Those who I label the unempathetic have become numb to the whole situation, thinking only about themselves.
Put yourselves in the shoes of the relatives who had their parents, mother, father or even offspring alive and well yesterday only to find them dead today. To be put in a position of grieving can be comprehended by the sympathetic or even the emphatic is one thing. But to become unempathetic because the disease has been going on so long is unfathomable.
You’d think people would do all they can to mask up, wash their hands, stay home and strictly social distance, but that’s not the case. I was watching basketball on television back in the beginning of December. No one was masked. Everyone was sitting close together, and everything was happening as though the COVID was non-existent.
How do you think those experiencing grief to the “Nth power” feel as they watch what is going on? If I just lost my brother-in-law to this fast-moving disease, would I even want to attend one of these games and subject myself to that type of environment? Acting outwardly making stupid decisions is one thing. Pretending one will not get the disease is beyond any sense of mentality, and proof to me that these people must be removed from the public space and incarcerated.
When citizens of our country state they have the right to do certain things and back their claims by mentioning the Constitution, I have to wonder what country they are living in. When one woman screamed across the room, “It’s my right not to wear a mask!” my thoughts were, “Really?”
Does she have the right to spread COVID to 50 other people, because that’s what she just may be doing? Has she ever thought about those who are grieving over those lost? It is my opinion that her mind is fixated on herself.
When I see essential workers crying in ICUs in hospitals across our nation because of people dying in front of them, patients who received the best of care but lost their lives, it tears me up just as much. When I heard the COVID ward of Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital was full and the possibility existed that patients may have died there, my cringing would be for the relatives left behind, grieving for their loved ones.
What we are up against is a lose-lose-win/lose situation. First, one doesn’t have the virus. Next, one finds himself in the ICU unit of a hospital with it. Then it’s a fight for one’s life situation, and then it’s live or die. And if one does get it, it’s a fight, the whole nine yards.
It’s been broadcasted over the television that when Joe Biden goes into office, we may have to wear masks 100 days straight. I have no doubt there is going to be a lot of uproar about that. Up to this point, there has been very little plan to get this disease under wraps. In doing so, not only will lives be saved, but less people will be left grieving.
“How long does it take for people to heal?” the question has been asked many times. The answer may surprise you. Sometimes, no set time.
***
For the start of the new year, I plan to write the results of a survey. Here is the question. “What is the finest accomplishment of your life?” Respond by emailing peevee73@verizon.net. The deadline is Jan. 30.
