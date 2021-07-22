Everyone can think of two words that pop up in conversations regularly. Sometimes they are followed by excuses and other times they are used in sentences and pass as fast as the sentence was spoken.
The first of these is “going forward.”
Josh Cabinski, from Fruggal, Washington, was asked to do something for his church. He actually became excited that he was given a responsibility that was of high importance and looked forward to carrying it out after church services. After the last hymn was sung, he gathered up all his belongings and raced to the adjoining building. Imagining his tasks as he quickly walked out the door, he pieced together in his mind how he was going to accomplish his goal.
When he flung open the door, he saw the project had already been assembled. Right away, he went into deep depression. Consequently, he took it very personally and said to himself, “Who would do such a thing to me. He started to blame others. “Charlie should have known I can handle this,” was one of his comments. Putting things in the right perspective, especially coming out of church, he should have stated upon seeing that the work was done, “Hip-hip hooray, the project is completed,” and gone forward leaving the whole incident behind.
Betsy Bolish from Bullhed, Texas, always tried to do her hair, wear her clothes and even talk like the other folks in her group she hung around with. There was always purpled tinted hair strands mixed in with her black color hair that hung over her forehead into her eye. Her jeans had holes in them from her knees to about 8 inches down from her crouch.
One day, Mildred Minehan, a friend of her family, approached her and said “Betsy,” who are you trying to be, anyway? You are not the same person I once knew?” “What’s the big deal?” Betsy asked. “Why not be yourself rather than trying to fall into the pattern of someone who’s not you,” Mildred said. “I can’t,” Betsy said. “It’s all peer pressure. If I don’t and act a certain way, I’ll be a nerd and my friends won’t like me.”
“Try comprising at first,” Mildred said, “and then continue as you see fit, one step forward at a time. Remember to always respect yourself. Forget about the others.
Many of us who are up in years may remember the famous little book titled, “The Little Engine That Could,” written by Watty Piper. One particular phrase that came out of that hardbound was, “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can…” The little engine proved its thought by attempting to achieve its goal.
But let me ask you a question. How many people ever get past the word “think?” “Think” is like having dreams. “I think one day, I’m going deer hunting in Potter County for a change.” “I think I’m going to build a playhouse in the back yard for the kids.” Or, “I think I’m going to give up drinking coffee.” How many thoughts of “thinks” actually turn into actualities?
Too many people get stuck in a rut when mouthing the The Andrew Sisters’ I can dream, Can’t I? That’s not to say that happens 100% of the time. A lot of dreamers have invented some pretty nifty inventions. Rather than imagining “I think I can, be more positive and commit to your thoughts.”
That brings me to my next set. You’ve probably figured it out already — be positive.
Don’t be a “mowper.” That’s a Peeveeism for someone who hangs his head and lives in a “negative” world. Folks that fall into this category are constant complainers.
I have a friend who thinks I am a “mowper.” We like to share psychological philosophies in the course of conversations. He tells me I am too much of a complainer. I like to collect the negative and work toward the positive, whereupon he likes to do the opposite. According to my thinking, we are both right. I let it go at that.
My last two words speak for themselves — be honest. It always works out for the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.