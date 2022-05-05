When I was in elementary school, one thing I recall was having to conjugate phrases. The left side of the wording stated, “I am, you are, he/she is.” Corresponding to these words on the right read: “We are, you are, and they are.” Sound familiar?
Grammatically speaking, each line refers to persons. The grouping on the left is singular, and the second, plural. Do you recollect what I have just stated? If so, then answer this one question for me. How can a person be plural? “Thank God,” you are probably thinking, “there is only one of me.” You wouldn’t want to be two of you, would you?
I know I am a piece of work. But I look at it this way. God created me to be me as I am. So, I am what I am who I am. He didn’t create me to be you or someone other than you. He made me, me, and that’s that.
When He created you, He didn’t create you to be me or someone else, did He? You are you because that is how He designed you. Maybe you are grateful, maybe not. It really doesn’t matter. You are, because it just works out that way. You as a singular person are who you are, and nobody can dispute that.
At looking at others, it’s plain to see he or she is. It’s what he or she is that should concern us. We see each other differently. It’s not as simple as the first two persons, is it? Each person that God created “came out of another shell” and is His own created human being. At least that’s how I see it as a seventy-eight and one-half-year-old geezer.
Just because I am the way I am, and you are the way you are doesn’t make others the same as us both. That’s the simplicity of basic thought. When it gets more complicated, a conjugation process sets in.
If we are pluralists, that’s scary. How many of me must there be? I wonder if I in plural have different personalities or the same? I imagine I have to completely understand who I am before I begin the duplication process.
Sometimes, I am like no other. To the contrary, I absolutely don’t act my age. I can be serious, however. People who know me have witnessed my spark when I enthusiastically talk about God. I easily get fired up. The reason for that statement is based on simplicity. He said if I look up to Him and follow His ways, He will fill me with such excitement that I will yearn to be like Him. I’ve done just that!
In as much as I have many imperfections, I know He is there to help me through my blunders and refill my “downs” with “ups.” That’s the beginning and the most joyous part of whom I am.
You are the only one who knows who you really are in both singular and plural. I’m not to judge either. You and your neighbors have decided to walk the paths you are taking.
However, in both your case and that of others, I am persuaded through the Holy Spirit to share with everyone the graces and mercies of God’s kingdom. I will do so lovingly, for He is all about unconditional love that I have sensed through His blessings.
It gets more complicated when I start discussing the “plural” versus the “singular.”
We are one society, a grouping of individuals all clumped together with individualistic philosophies. It only makes sense that persons will cause division and form cliques creating similar characteristics.
Pluralistically, one may stand individually, flaunting one’s own “right.” He may strive to conform to society’s trends, tattooing one’s person, coloring one’s hair, or sticking metallic objects in one’s person, all examples as attention getting devices.
There are a lot of positive attributes of society that deserve far greater attention than the entitlement of the insecure. I like to think that “We are God’s children, alive here on earth, to love and to serve others as He wills. Makes sense to me.
