As far back as I can remember, when guests would come to our house to visit, there were never hugs, kisses or semi-embraces, but a handshake between men and women alike.
As soon as Auntie Kay or Uncle Paul rounded the corner and stepped up upon our porch, that long extension of their arms would shoot forth in the direction of the hands of the whole family that stood by anxiously waiting to make the connection with the firm hand grasp accompanied by big smiles and warm greetings.
I learned long after that hand shaking was always the German way of making any type of contact with individuals whether it was for business or personal reasons. Much later in life when I married, a slight change set in when my in-laws greeted me. Of Slovak descent, I was immediately hugged upon receiving initial greetings.
You see, if we didn’t have the reaction of the nerves within our bodies, we couldn’t convey our inner most expressions of feelings we try to transmit to others.
I am reminded of a couple years ago a visit I had with a blind friend whereby we became friends when he was a resident at the Union Mission. I’ve noticed over the years whenever we met and I took his arm to let him know of my presence, he slid his hand lovingly over my face. At first, I felt a little awkward when he did this, but then I realized this was his way of connecting, conveying his feelings toward me. Sure, he could have been done it in words, but he chose not to shake hands or extending out his hand, but this was not his way. Through his mannerisms I felt his love.
Over the years, I have learned that when I am in the presence of my children, we usually exchange a hug and one-half. I put it that way because not all hugs are carried out for the same duration of time. Maybe it’s been a thought, there are often different lengths of time people perform these tasks. I have described them using Peeveeisms:
1. Shorties — Knowing the embracing of another is soon to come, upon seeing the other person, one puts his arms around him or her, slightly touches the back of the individual with all 10 fingers, and then removes them very quickly and withdraws one’s arms, inwardly sighing with relief that’s it’s over with.
2. Halfsies — This is done by extending both arms around the other individual giving the impression one is going to embrace another with both arms and using all 10 digits, but only circling one arm and touching the person’s back with five fingers.
3. Full-flnger — Planning to carry out the mission of the mindset of one serious giving it his or her a hug as it was originally detailed in the books of old, the strategy is to approach another, raise both arms, extend them forward above the shoulders to the back, step forward, and wrap ones arms around another all the time bringing him or her closer to oneself.
4. Full-flinger-ringer — Using the same tactics as above, the holder extends the time that one may consider just according to his or her own will.
Who commits ‘Shorties?’ Those, possibly who have no will of even wanting to touch another, but feel it’s a customary practice, or “Mommy made me do it!” People who commit ‘Halfsies’ are usually in a hurry or may be insincere in their actions. ‘Full-flingers’ or ‘Full-flinger-ringers’ may be exemplified by relatives who may not have seen each other for years on end, or longtime friends or lovers.
I recall over the years that when two people come in contact, they raise their index fingers and touch lightly at the end of the fingers. I think that was a fad that came and went. I’m sure there were other fads that did the same that aren’t coming to mind.
The high five is really popular. When an agreement of sorts exists, both parties extend their arms up, slapping each other’s hands. Possibly a one-half-patty-cake?
