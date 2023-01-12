Can you believe it? No sooner did we celebrate New Year’s Eve that we’ve already entered the second week of January. Where did the time go? As I sat down at my desk, I began to wonder what all happened that was either established in this month, or some past events that became a part of history.
The name of January comes from the Roman god, Janus, who is always depicted with two heads. He uses one head to look back on the year before, and the other head to look forward to the new year. Originally, the Roman calendar had only 10 months and it excluded January and February.
Oddly enough, couples tend to separate or divorce more so in January than any other month of the year. If you were born in January, your birthstone is a garnet. In leap years, January always starts on the same day as April and July. King Numa Pompilius, the second king of Rome, is responsible for adding both January and February to the Roman calendar. He did this so calendars would be equivalent to a lunar year. Even so, it only had 30 days.
Generally, January is the coldest month of the year.
So, it’s already the 12th day of January. My question is have you thought much about today and possibly what tomorrow may bring?
Did you know today is National Marzipan Day? The celebration kicks off with creatively formed confections that delight the eyes and the mouth. Marzipan is a confection made primarily of sugar or honey and ground almonds for anyone who does not know. It is also augmented with almond oil or extract. Candy makers use this confection to make a variety of sweets. Some of them include Marzipan-filled chocolate, and some replicas of fruits and vegetables.
On this day in 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected giving women the right to vote. In 1969, the New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts to win Super Bowl III in a historic upset. Famous Jan. 12 birthdays include Walter Mosley, Howard Stern and Jeff Bezos.
Did you know that today is Kiss a Ginger Day? It is also National Pharmacist Day. The importance of pharmacies is honored for how they impact our health and well-being. Would you believe it if I were to tell you today is the Feast of Wild Men Day? If you fit into the category, you may be a part of Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day.
One thing I haven’t tried yet for lunch or for dinner which I could particularly on this day which is National Curried Chicken Day. This dinner is supposed to be very delicious.
I have never been one for hot tea, but if I were to try some, this would be the day to do it. Known as National Hot Tea Day, today is a good day to enjoy a cup. It’s suitable for any meal of the day.
Today is also National Kettlebell Day. In case you don’t know it, a kettlebell is a type of dumbbell or free weight that is round with a flat base and an arced handle. It looks like a cannonball with a handle, or a teapot without the spout. They can be swung, thrown, juggled, pressed, held, moved and manipulated in hundreds of ways. They are small and portable and can be incorporated into all aspects of athletic and fitness training.
Jan. 12 is also known as National Youth Day, Remembrance Day and Stick to Your New Year’s Resolution Day.
