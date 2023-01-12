Can you believe it? No sooner did we celebrate New Year’s Eve that we’ve already entered the second week of January. Where did the time go? As I sat down at my desk, I began to wonder what all happened that was either established in this month, or some past events that became a part of history.

The name of January comes from the Roman god, Janus, who is always depicted with two heads. He uses one head to look back on the year before, and the other head to look forward to the new year. Originally, the Roman calendar had only 10 months and it excluded January and February.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.