I used to think that the abbreviation for mountain was “MT.” I later learned that it’s “MTN.” Making meaning out of those two letters, I would then refer to those as “being empty” or deficient in thought.”
We all know people who fit in the latter category. One is bad enough, but knowing several really grates me.
The one chap who irritated me the most made empty promises regularly to me but failed to come through with the vows. The question that lingered in my mind was, “Why do I let these things get me down? I know what happens when he continuously irritates me. Should I let these things bug me?”
Here’s an example. About two months ago, I wanted to build a shelf on my wall in my shop. I ordered in some brackets that I planned to screw into place. Halfway through the project, this good-hearted gentleman stated, “Don’t do that. I will build you some horses and you can put some wood on them to make your shelf. In my head, I had it all figured out. There was only one problem. To this day, he’s never constructed the supports. On top of that, he told me he burnt the wood! To mention it to him after the fact would have been useless. I can’t use something he doesn’t have any more.
I remember an associate in high school promising to take me fishing one Saturday morning. He was to pick me up at 9 a.m. I stood at my living room window and waited… and waited… and waited. Where was Richard? He never showed up. Finally, I gave him a telephone call. “Oh,” he stated, “I decided to do something else!” Really?
Back in the late ’60s, I gained employment at the The Galion Inquirer. I enjoyed working with my boss, particularly setting up the front page. It was particularly interesting using either my pictures or those from United Press International (UPI). Once I was blessed to have my photo appear on the UPI machine.
April was coming, and I had one of my brainstorms that would suit April Fool’s Day just super. I ran the idea past him, and he agreed it was a go. April 1 came and went and guess what? My picture did not appear on the front page of the newspaper. When quizzing him about it, he stated, “We couldn’t go with that!”
All three examples pointed to one word — hurt. I call it “The Bowling Ball Syndrome.” Each time, I set myself up, I found myself being knocked over. I was the pin in the middle of the alley, standing there knowing anytime now that a large heavy ball was coming my way with one thing in mind, to ram against me with such force, leaving me bumped, bruised and battered.
Maybe I’m wrong, but when I sense danger on the horizon should I act defensively, run and hide or stand up to my accuser? We all know the answer, don’t we? It’s been said, “Never run from your problems.” That’s like saying, “Never run from a bear.” Well, I’m sure as shootin’ not going to run to it!
What brings on that feeling of “hurt?” Any one of four symptoms that can lead to stress that point to that four-letter word that has become the make-up of many people’s mind. Derivations stem from frustration, irritability, disappointment, and discontent.
In applying some of these words to my stories above, one first has to understand the true meaning of hurt. When one suffers from it, he or she has experienced regret, grief or loss.
A friend of mine has been grieving ever since her son died unexpectedly from an overdose. As a mother, I could never feel her hurt. I can’t even imagine what she’s going through. But as her friend, I will listen if she needs someone to talk to.
When I was promised to be taken to go fishing, I was optimistic. That is one word that can fill each other with inner drive that lays out the ongoing willingness of possibility. May we all strive to add hope to those who feel lost.
