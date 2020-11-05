While at the Latrobe Farmers Market one Tuesday, I was sharing an expression with a fellow when he abruptly stopped me and stated, “Oh, I know that one. I learned that in elementary school while attending Catholic school.” What I was explaining to him was that “If you point your finger at someone, there will always be three fingers pointing back at you.” I had heard this saying only a few weeks prior, but he, many years before.
I found the wording a learning experience. However, it must be understood, I’m not the type that goes around pointing my index finger in people’s faces and blaming them with all kinds of thoughts. I was never brought up that way. I never developed that habit.
Let’s say it became a practice for me. Using my imagination, I could see myself walking up to a person who discarded a candy wrapper on the street and yell with my finger pointing to the individual, “Hey you! Pick up that Mars candy wrapper you tossed on my street!” I thought the pointing would draw attention followed by the word “my.” Even though all the roads are ours in a sense, since we pay taxes to maintain them, I didn’t sense being out of line saying what I did.
What do you suppose my three fingers were indicating? In my opinion, the first would be tone of voice. Instead of screaming at the individual, maybe using some tone of politeness may be more fitting. “Excuse me sir but littering the Latrobe street makes our community a bit messy. Could you kindly pick up that Mars wrapper you dropped on the street and discard it when you get home?” I realize that is a chancy approach, for people nowadays don’t always see things the same way we do.
Another approach may be, “Excuse me sir, would it be OK if I discarded your Mars wrapper for you? Leaving it on the street makes Latrobe a messy place to live. Now, you wouldn’t want people to think that, would you?” Here again, one may be “challenged” with words unfitting to be heard by anyone. That’s just the chance one has to take. Remember, instead of the index finger, the further finger may be coming into play.
And third, just pick up the wrapper without saying a word. Place it in a plastic bag you carry for such purposes without saying a word. Down deep in your heart you will know that you did the right thing and peacefully go on your way. Note that maybe somebody else saw this gesture and will follow in your footsteps. What a wonderful way to keep our city clean.
Now that you think of it, don’t the above ideas make more sense than sticking one’s finger toward someone else’s face, being grouchy, and demanding? We are supposed to be peaceful, loving individuals. Being controlling and demanding is not the way to carry out constructive criticisms. Always contemplate all actions before following through.
As I stared at that hand formation, right away, I thought of a “gun” that I was holding in my right hand. Each finger had a purpose. It was up to me how I would utilize the digits. Would I aimlessly fire at my target using my index finger? Would my middle finger be the trigger finger? Would the fourth and fifth fingers represent the bottom part of the body of the weapon?
What would happen if we clasp our hands together? There would be no reason for animosity, but peace through prayer. Anytime fingers are joined in various patterns they spell out worship, at least to me. If you arrange the fingers to form a triangle with the thumbs pointed toward one’s nose, I sense reverence to God. Same is true when I engage my hands tightly, bowing my head as I pray. Every finger has a purpose. To me, that is special.
What’s the point to this story today? It’s what you do with your fingers. When I see somebody doing something I may disapprove of, my first thought is to think first before acting. We do have a choice. Make it a wise one.
