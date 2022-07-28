As I lay in bed in the Greensburg Care Center following an accident I began to put my thoughts together, deciding what would make a good story. Life experiences always weigh in as good content.
Listening to other patients converse, one theme topped the charts – negativity — putting others down. In my mind, in my opinion, are these individuals trying to feel superior?
Instead of hearing John Blunt’s statement made to a fellow worker, “Don’t you ever do anything right?” State instead, “Let me show you how I was taught. It may make things easier for you.” Doesn’t it sound better to accentuate the positive?
It’s easy to slip into negative statements if one allows oneself to get into a mood whereby one nitpicks, always looking to find fault with others. That’s a negative attitude and something to stay away from.
Think positive and try to see the good of those around you. I believe everyone has some good in them, even those whom you think may not stand a chance. If your future dwells on negativity, your future will be one of discouragement. People who dwell on the positive, visualize the light at the end of the tunnel, know without a shadow of a doubt are cheerful because each day there is a glimmer of hope.
So wouldn’t it be neat if everyone would think first before speaking? All that would be on people’s lips would be words of positivity. What a wonderful world we would have.
In other words, if one doesn’t have anything good to say about others, keep quiet. If one wishes to be a blessing speak thoughts that are uplifting. Then see how those around you treat you. You may be surprised.
I think it’s a culture thing. People like to smear others for the sake of making them feel inadequate. It lowers self-esteem. Individuals meant to feel that way hide in a shell of emotion.
Whereas those promoting positivity will exhibit cheerfulness with the knowledge that times couldn’t be better and the future lies brighter ahead.
Johnny Snodgrass of Louisville loved to dance. He was on top of the world thinking he was the best of his community. Then reality became obvious. A neighbor just down the street had better “moves” and could dance the night away leaving Johnny in awe. The Louisville native upon seeing him perform approached his neighbor and complemented him for his achievements. “Hey there neighbor! You surely got it together on the dance floor. Maybe you can teach me some ones I don’t know.”
Johnny was knowledgeable as to the different steps. But he also saw that there are others that just may know a little bit more. The two became acquainted and because of their common interests, spent a lot of times together.
I received a call from a close friend who related a story about pain. I know the subject well. Endurance is part of the picture. I was told if one puts up a good fight, good things will result.
As I see it, that’s an idealistic approach. One thing’s for certain. We all are going to die. Looking forward to death in a happy way is an optimist. On the other hand, the pessimist is a person who frets a lot, complaining about every little thing. How can he be happy? Something has gotten under skin. He doesn’t think before he acts. He just blurts out anything that comes to mind irrespective as to his audience. Did he think first before speaking? I don’t think so. What comes to mind is that we have a troubled person who doesn’t think twice about anybody but himself.
Do you really think individuals such as this character thought first before airing out his emotions?
Here is the lesson of the day. Try it. Don’t speak unless you are sure that your words will be positive. Throw out the negativity and dwell on stating just the good. It takes discipline. I’m still working on it. Putting down others has to be scrapped. Can you do it?
