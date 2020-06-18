It’s funny. Maybe that isn’t the right word. I almost feel as though there isn’t any right word other than what I have selected. Maybe we’ll leave it at that. Anyway, thinking back to, say, the ’50s, what comes to mind that was taboo then that isn’t so today? We all can come up with a trio of words, and I bet choices might be different.
When I started writing this column, I faintly remember that the three words that stood out were sexuality, finances and religion. Rather than running with these ideas, I decided to Google the question and see what others said. What surfaced were answers spaced much further apart than anything I could have ever imagined. I decided to go with other peoples’ choices.
All the questions were directed toward Facebook users. It was not stated whether or not the top eight answers “used to be totally taboo.”
- Visible bra straps. That’s almost laughable. Here we are some 70 years later and it still bothers the daylights out of me. It’s nothing my parents taught me, that’s for sure. It’s just something I found an eyesore. Maybe I’m too much of a prude. “Then it wasn’t ladylike for any Tom, Dick or Harry to see your alluring underthings meant for your spouse’s eyes only.” Today, some women omit their bras. That is considered style!
- Girls making the first move. Looking back over my years of “romance,” it was definitely the female gender that got my wheels spinning that otherwise may have rusted into place. Need I say more?
- Living together. Making the transition from a definite “no-no” to “Do you want to do it?” didn’t come easy at first. I adapted. When the parents came to visit, they needed a place to stay. She was forced out. That was the end to that, 50-some years ago.
- Having a child outside of marriage. Wasn’t in the cards for me. Just as well. Would have been a hardship taking care of two others while balancing my professions.
- Keeping one’s maiden name. Not being a female, that was one thing I never had to give up. My daughter kept her maiden name when she was married. She is known around the world as Kelsey Volkmann. Years ago, one had no choice but to happily take one’s new husband’s name, replacing one’s old identity as a token of one’s new role and relationship. Avoiding the name change was considered taboo. “65% of women marrying in their 20s and 30s follow this tradition still.”
- Asking a lady her age. Strange as it may seem once again, women not only want to know my age, but voluntarily give me their age as if to state, “Well I gave you mine, so let’s have it. What’s yours?” Do you think ladies prettied themselves up so much that it became a dare? After all, they wore those corsets under their clothing. Do you think they did so to look younger? I believe so…
- Phone calls after 9 p.m. It didn’t state to which gender, so we have to assume either. I’ve always been strict concerning 10 p.m. No calls in the morning before 10 and likewise in the evening. I can’t see where one hour will make a difference. I know some people who won’t receive call around mealtimes, as well. To those individuals, these are the times that are sacred.
- Girls wearing pants. Hooray! These miniskirts have to go, lock, stock and barrel. I’m not a great fan of women wearing dresses down to their ankles either. A few inches below the knee is perfect. Pants are perfect as long as they are not tight. Then they become disgusting. Enough said.
- Tattoos. That’s easy. In Scripture it states, “Do not mar the temple of God.” When one administers a tattoo, he is doing just that. What’s to add?
Flipping the coin a tad, there are things we had that used to be allowed but have lost their legality. To name just a number: Meth, drinking and driving, domestic violence, marital rape, child labor and abuse, murder, owning people and even mailing children from one destination to another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.