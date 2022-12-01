Wonder if I were to tell you that there are 3,057 words that begin with the letters “un?” By definition, it is a prefix meaning “not.” It is used to give opposite and negative meanings to adjectives and adverbs, for instance.
Back in the Oct. 21 edition of the Latrobe Bulletin it was spelled out, “Lady Wildcats volleyball secures its place in school history with perfect regular season.” This high school team was unbeaten; not losing any games in its first undefeated season. That prefix “un” spelled out no losses for the home team.
Foliage that is uncommon to our environment will not bear fruit.
Back in the 1980s, a friend entered my home. One day after getting into a really great conversation, I asked him, “Do you love your wife unconditionally?”
I then followed up with the question, “Wonder if she ran off with another man. Would you still have strong feelings such as you had before?”
“Of course not,” his voice echoed throughout my spacious quarters.
“I thought you loved her unconditionally,” I stated.
“Not if she is going to treat me that way,” he responded.
It didn’t take long for him to realize he had blundered, first strongly affirming strong feelings for the woman he thought he loved so much only to realize there was negativity in his afterthoughts.
Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings. It’s love one offers freely. Sometimes I think of it as giving someone a gift without ever expecting anything in return. Wedding gifts are usually presents given with the knowledge that the givers will receive nothing in return.
When one loves another freely, he or she does so without the expectation of getting anything in return. Unconditional love is a selfless act. One isn’t in it for oneself. When I met my wife, Teri, it took time, but after a while I loved her unconditionally. That meant unconditional acceptance as well. We definitely had our differences, but we hung in there together throughout all 48 years.
Sure, we could have divorced, but that wasn’t the church’s teachings. The doctrine states one stays married until “death doeth part.” For those who don’t know, my wife passed in 2019, three and one-half years ago.
According to www.healthline.com, unconditional love can’t fuel a healthy relationship on its own. Each partner is a different individual, so it makes sense there will be differences of opinion at some point. “Many people think of conflict as something negative, but it isn’t always bad. It can even improve the health of one’s relationship when handled in a productive way,” according to the website. Always respect other’s opinion.
In reading over some websites on the subject, I came upon this sentence that hit the nail on the head. “When we surrender ourselves to loving others with no strings attached, we can reap the benefits of all that unconditional love has to offer (www.crosswalk.com/faith/spiritual-life).” To me that means people of color, race and gender.
This type of love has its roots in the Bible. If we want to learn to love others unconditionally, we must look to God who is the perfect source. He never runs out of unconditional love. His love is infinite. By working on a relationship with Him, reaching out to Him, and trusting Him for everything, we can begin to know an unconditional love we have not known.
Pertinent scriptures in the Bible include:
- John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His One and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
- Ephesians 2:4-8 states:” For God, being rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us even when we were dead in our transgressions, made us alive together with Christ and raised us up with Him in the heavenly places, in Christ Jesus in order that in the ages to come He might show the surpassing riches of His grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. For by grace, you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God.”
