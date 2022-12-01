Wonder if I were to tell you that there are 3,057 words that begin with the letters “un?” By definition, it is a prefix meaning “not.” It is used to give opposite and negative meanings to adjectives and adverbs, for instance.

Back in the Oct. 21 edition of the Latrobe Bulletin it was spelled out, “Lady Wildcats volleyball secures its place in school history with perfect regular season.” This high school team was unbeaten; not losing any games in its first undefeated season. That prefix “un” spelled out no losses for the home team.

