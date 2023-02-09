If you find yourself wondering about the origins of Valentine’s Day and its candy-filled traditions, you’ll want to check out this story that offers a deeper look into the age-old tradition.

You may already know this romantic date was named after St. Valentine. But would you believe there’s actually some confusion surrounding which St. Valentine the date technically honors? According to History.com, there are at least two men named Valentine who could have inspired the so-called celebration, including one Valentine who was a priest in the third century in Rome. As the story goes this Valentine defied Emperor Claudius’ ban on marriage (he thought it distracted young soldiers), illegally marrying couples in the spirit of love until he was caught and sentenced to death.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.