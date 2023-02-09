If you find yourself wondering about the origins of Valentine’s Day and its candy-filled traditions, you’ll want to check out this story that offers a deeper look into the age-old tradition.
You may already know this romantic date was named after St. Valentine. But would you believe there’s actually some confusion surrounding which St. Valentine the date technically honors? According to History.com, there are at least two men named Valentine who could have inspired the so-called celebration, including one Valentine who was a priest in the third century in Rome. As the story goes this Valentine defied Emperor Claudius’ ban on marriage (he thought it distracted young soldiers), illegally marrying couples in the spirit of love until he was caught and sentenced to death.
Another legend suggests that Valentine was killed for attempting to help Christians escape prison in Rome, and that he actually sent the first “valentine” message himself while imprisoned, writing a letter signed “From your Valentine.”
Though some historians believe that Valentine’s Day commemorates the death of St. Valentine on Feb. 14, others believe that the day actually has its origins in a Pagan fertility festival called “Lupercalia,” which was celebrated on Feb. 15 in ancient Rome. Dedicated to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture and Roman founders Romulus and Remus, the day was celebrated by sacrificing animals and smacking women with animal hides, a practice that was believed to encourage fertility.
In the 1300s, the day became associated with love and romance, a tradition that first started from the common belief in France and England that birds started their mating season on Feb. 14.
Cupid has his roots in Greek mythology. According to Time magazine, the figure can actually be traced all the way back to 700 B.C. to the Greek god of love named Eros, who was actually a handsome, immortal man with the intimidating power to make people fall in love. It was the Romans who adopted Eros into the image of a cute little boy with a bow and arrow, naming him “Cupid.” By the turn of the 19th century, Cupid had become linked to Valentine’s Day due to his love-matching powers.
The oldest record of a valentine being sent, according to History.com, was a poem written by a French medieval duke named Charles to his wife in 1415. Charles penned this sweet note to his lover while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London at just 21 years old. One of the lines in the poem read, “I am already sick of love, My very gentle Valentine.”
People started exchanging cards and handwritten letters to both lovers and friends during the 17th century, but it was in the 1840s that the first Valentine’s Day cards were mass-produced in the U.S. and sold by Esther A. Howland. Known as the “Mother of the American Valentine,” Howland is credited with commercializing Valentine’s Day cards in America, and she is remembered for her elaborate, crafty cards made with lace and ribbons.
Giving red roses may be an obvious romantic gesture today, but it wasn’t until the late 17th century that giving flowers became a popular custom. In fact, the practice can be traced back to when King Charles II of Sweden learned the “language of flowers,” which paired different flowers with specific meanings with the red roses symbolizing deep love.
According to the National Retail Foundation, Americans spent over $200 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2019 and were expected to spend a record-breaking $27.4 billion for 2020 – including $2.4 billion on candy alone! It is estimated that individuals will spend an average of approximately $196 for Valentine’s Day, with men spending around $291 compared to women who may only shell out $106.
According to Hallmark, 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged every Feb. 14 (and that’s not including the kids’ valentines that are exchanged in classrooms). This makes this day the second biggest occasion for exchanging greeting cards after Christmas. And how sweet. Teachers receive the most Valentine’s Day cards annually, followed by children, mothers and wives. Needless to say, we’ve come a long way since 1913, which was when Hallmark Cards produced its very first Valentine’s card.
