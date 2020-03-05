The memory is, in my mind, a little foggy, but nevertheless sharp as a used toothpick. It was early in the morning, not so to the point that it interfered with my beauty sleep, for I maintained all of that good stuff as I thought my wife was also doing. Of course, of the two, she had a whole lot more to lose than me, in more ways than one, as you’ll soon find out.
All of a sudden, the shrill noise was heard, and I knew the day was going to be anything but ordinary.
“My water broke,” could probably have been heard three blocks down the street, if not further. Immediately, she jumped out of bed and headed toward the phone. “Gotta call Mom,” she yelled. This was no place to use the word “stated,” as we are taught to insert after a quote, as taught to us by The Associated Press. This was no “stated” situation we found ourselves in. I believe the word used was one of the correct choices for initiation of “childbirth.”
Of course, you can imagine what Mom’s reply was: “What are you calling me for? Call you doctor.” In the meantime, I did what came naturally, stumbled to the landline and tried to hit the right keys in this time of desperation. It was no easy task. Yes, this may have been the second kid on my block, but it didn’t get easier for me. How does one calm a woman screaming on the bathroom floor, pain-stricken?
And no, it’s not what you are thinking at all. Did the emergency medical technicians (EMTs) make it up our stairs to take my girlsie to the hospital? Did my wife possibly give birth to my little girl in the ambulance? How long did we have to wait on the OB floor before the big moment occurred? None of that, folks. None of that. Our six pounds, nine-ouncer was born in the house, no less. There were no intermediate pains for my wife. She was truly blessed with that aspect. What we didn’t expect was that our second child would come to be born in the bathroom. It would be the first delivery of one of the EMTs of Ligonier Valley Ambulance Service.
I wanted to name her Charmin, but then I was afraid everybody would squeeze her. My wife won out when she heard from someone a particular name, liked the sound of it, and thus we have our Kelsey-girl.
I have to say our because, in addition to her, she has her geezer for a dad, her sisters and all those on my late wife’s Teri’s side of the family. Whenever I used to attend events, her sister, Kim, would address her in such a way, stating, “There comes my Kelsey-girl!”
It’s hard to believe Kelsey Lynn, the second name given after my wife’s middle name, will be 36 tomorrow. Whatever I say, it can’t be enough to state how much I love her. That’s not to say I don’t love my son, traquillions — that’s a derivative of a billion only so many more times — for both our children are treasured by not only me but many more besides their relatives.
Our birthday child has accomplished much since she first sighted the bathroom tub and then the eyes of the EMT. Between 4 and 5, she wrote 54 books, four or five pages of stories told with pictures drawn to go with them.
In high school, she and another girl originated the Serendipity Newsletter, and later she was a journalist for the Latrobe Bulletin, Indiana Gazette, Baltimore Examiner, and St. Louis News Journal, in addition to having a top position at Edward Jones Financial, first in St. Louis and now in Chicago.
I have so many proud moments as a proud papa, including my awe in her participation of taiko drumming first with St. Louis Osuwa Taiko and, presently, Chicago Tsukasa Taiko. And to think musicians came from all over the world to compete for the position she got. There was only one spot and she got it. But then, there is only one girlie like my girlsie and I got her! happy birthday, my Kelsey-girl!
