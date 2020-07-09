There was a time, particularly when I was growing up, that there were three subjects one was told to stay clear about — sex, politics and religion. Do you suppose that’s true today? Not by your bottom dollar.
Two-thirds of those three have infiltrated society that I feel safe to say that the social media feeds off of sex and politics. A matter of fact, I turned on the television the other day, and there they were, story after story about Trump doing or failing to do this or that. I’m curious. Do people really want to know what is happening in politics to the degree that various things are being broadcasted?
Wouldn’t it be better to highlight the strides made to discuss political references to reasons rather than repeating the same so-called news with all the biting into and then spitting out three to four times a day? Maybe I’m different, but I prefer to watch the world news that comes on at 6:30 p.m. that gives me a smattering of current events, and so be it. I guess to each his own.
I know I’m behind the times. My knowledge about politics is practically nil. Looking back to my time period, I could tell one practically everything one would want to know about sex, politics, and in particular, religion. It’s been said, the older one gets the wiser he gets.
When one is walking with the Lord, he has a pretty good idea, he and Jesus will be walking together through the door with no knob on it on the way to heaven. The person understands the importance of giving one’s life over to Jesus and being a part of the Trinity.
Now, today, it seems nonchalance has taken over society and walking in darkness is much preferred over seeing the path ahead. When one rebels against spirituality, he or she prefers to push God away, not making Him a part of one’s life. To exemplify this physically, I had been fishing in a small stream. It was getting dark and I thought I still had time. All at once I found myself in such conditions so as to only see the beginning of my nose — not even the tip! I was experiencing pure darkness. Yikes! My sole came off one shoe. There I walked two miles back to camp, through the wooded areas bare-footed. Seeing the lights on at the camp site and ‘people activity’ rendered me great relief. The Lord is our light. Turning to Him will brighten our paths with all positive attributes.
Believe it or not, the next subject is one I would rather not discuss. However, I will touch upon some of it because I feel led to do so. Having sex is the act of intimacy of two people who love each other. Originally as stated in the Bible, it was meant between a man and a woman so as to create families and go forth and populate the world. Now, sexual ‘togetherness’ between two partners is accepted as the intimate act between two human beings.
When it comes to politics, I find so many people throwing ideas at me that I am not sure what I am hearing are more rumors more than anything else. Today I assume, those statements may be called fake news. In any case, hearing what others have to say, in this case, is an abomination, lies told to others without substantiated information. Once the info checks out and all is cool (has basis) and red flashing letters are seen on the wall, then one knows that’s the actual truth. No use to go about telling others. Feel thankful you know. If you asked, answer with few words, quietly.
If someone asks me about the country’s unrest, I would state that I have little knowledge as to our nation’s history and that is it for now, it would be best that I, too, say nothing. And even though in the past I wore a black uniform, toted a gun, and displayed two badges, one on my shirt, and another in my wallet, we had total respect for our fellow man.
