In a matter of days, it will be Labor Day, this year falling on Sept. 7. For years now, I have been telling people, “I was born on Labor Day. If my mother was still was around, she could verify that fact.” However, since she’s not, it’s just a fun thing to say. I can’t even admit to it being a white lie. But since the dates do coincide so closely, why not use it as a pun and get people to smile. That’s the whole reason for making that statement.
Last year, my brother and sister hosted a party for me in the back yard, which turned out to be a most memorable occasion. Betsy orchestrated the big day from New Zealand, arranging for the food, cake and other particulars that were known to make that day special for me.
My responsibility was to invite those who I wanted to attend. I had a local printer make up some invitations and I mailed 30 to include each bring a significant other. Out of the 30, I received three responses. I then decided to use a Biblical approach. I would go among the people and personally invited others to attend. I did much better. In addition to meeting people at the Latrobe Farmers Market, I went door to door in my neighborhood. The difference was from A to Z. Everybody who I asked brought their family.
It was a beautiful day for a picnic. I even had surprise entertainment, and guests who sung along with him. And no, I didn’t expect anything special — no Blue Angels flying over or parachutists landing on my neighbor’s roof. Just a nice party with friends and relatives, all lifting glasses for the ‘big 76.’
But that was last year. And as the old saying goes, “Time waits for no one.” Getting older is one thing. “Feeling one’s age” is an entirely different ball game. One hears about all the diseases one gets when age gets the best of us, but somehow, we write them off, don’t we? Then, when one or two doctors state, “You are full of arthritis,” I wonder how I ever got that!
But what I have to state that has made a tremendous blessing for me is having my own scooter enabling me to go anyplace in and around Latrobe with full independence. No more waiting for taxis, being stranded, and counting on others to take me to the Latrobe Farmers Market to sell my products. Of course, not being able to take a tent is a problem. But I have worked it out that with a collapsible table and legs and everything I can fit on that tabletop, it is bliss with a capital “B.”
Hey, but I have to tell you. Betsy saved some of my birthday cake and put it in my freezer after last year’s party. Come Monday, I shall defrost some slices and think back to ‘76’ when everyone cheered me on to make the best of my new year. I will use those slices to carry me forth to ‘the big 77.’ Gosh, that sounds old!
For we who live by ourselves in these times of the pandemic, it’s extra hard because we were created to be with others. When nobody else is in our lives, we have to make every moment work to keep our minds from sinking into depression. Thank God, I still do custom framing for myself, a little bit of photography and retailing of my endless notecards. Soon I will be releasing aa new book, one my mother wrote and I along with my brother polished. I’ve been working on it for approximately ten months now and am anxious to see it finally published. It is called “From Sea to ‘High C’”. It is a historical document and should be read by everyone, from the teenager on up. It concerns my mother’s life in Germany during the onslaught of National Socialism. I never was much into history until I read this book. Every time I proofed it, I sensed myself being with Mom step by step. What a trip! From now on, I’ll let God lead.
