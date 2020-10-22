I had the pleasure of talking to a longtime friend recently when we got on the subject of tetanus. Just for the heck of it, I asked what I consider the ‘big question’ that I proclaim numerous times since it is a pet peeve of mine. So, I asked, “How often should one get a tetanus shot?” His response, “Once every five years!” To say I went into shock was an understatement. Days after that, another medical technician stated seven years. At least he wasn’t that far off. Most people I ask don’t have any idea, which tells me this column is long overdue.
How the subject usually comes up is when inquiries are made concerning my need for my scooter. One thing leads to another and eventually it’s back to the start when I was given too many tetanus shots in a short amount of time leading to what has stricken me now — chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, known as CIDP. It’s a neuropathy disease affecting the insulation around the nerves whereby the myelin sheath is being eaten away, causing muscle weakness and paralyzation.
That is not the topic for conversation today. I want to discuss tetanus, how to treat the infection, and what happens if one ignores to do so.
Tetanus is a bacterial disease marked by rigidity and spasm of voluntary muscles especially of the jaw. Also called lockjaw, it is a serious infection caused by Clostridium tetani. The bacterium produces a toxin that affects the brain and nervous system, causing breathing difficulties and can ultimately be fatal. Most individuals will also have the following symptoms: bloody stools, sensitivity to touch, sore throat, sweating and rapid heartbeat.
According to the Medical News Today website, “The early symptoms of tetanus include diarrhea, fever and headache. The earlier it is detected, the better the outcome. It is a serious bacterial infection. The bacteria exist in soil, manure, and other environmental agents. A person who experiences a puncture wound can develop the infection, which can affect the whole body. It can be fatal.”
It may seem trivial to state; there are only 30 cases a year. These are mostly people who have not been vaccinated against tetanus or have not kept up their booster shots. The website recommends every 10 years. My research reveals once every 10 to 15 years. I got Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) because a doctor did not know the span of when not to administer these shots, which eventually led to my getting CIDP. I got my second booster shot nine months after the first one due to negligence on the part of the physician.
A medical emergency, tetanus requires aggressive wound treatment and antibiotics.
Before I educated myself about this disease, I had heard that “If one steps on a rusty nail” or “comes in contact with rusty metal that punctures the flesh,” one must immediately get a tetanus shot. What was new to me, as pointed out in the website, that there are wounds that develop tetanus. These include: “a wound or burn that has a considerable amount of removed tissue; a puncture-type injury that has been in contact with manure or soil; compound fracture; and wounds or burns in patients with systemic sepsis (life threatening medical emergency).”
When my eyes were opened to GBS after realizing I couldn’t walk down the street without having to slide against buildings, I started keeping records on a day to day basis what was occurring in my body and how it affected my daily life. Over a period of time, doctors came out of the woodwork, all wanting to read my diary.
One day the doctor who had inoculated my tetanus shot called me into his office and advised me why he gave me the shot at his office. It was nine months previous I had visited the emergency room at Latrobe Area Hospital to have a fishing lure removed from my hand. There I received my first shot. The physician told me his office checked with the medical records department and it had no record of me being there. I got another after getting hurt at work.
List all inoculations and when the next booster shots are due.
