Before I was introduced to the Laurel Highlands, if someone were to tell me that I would be living in a house haunted by ghosts, I’m not quite sure what my response would be. But what you are about to read is true and it did happen to me.
It’s funny, I never thought about writing about my ghostly experiences until I got an email from a friend who told me he had just finished reading one of my books, “With Me Always,” and he had a number of questions concerning some of the subjects I wrote about. One of them dealt with the ghosts I lived with in my parents’ house in Laughlintown.
A week previous to moving to Pennsylvania from Ohio, the folks moved from Oklahoma to the Laurel Highlands where my father and mother bought a house right behind the Washington Furnace Inn. This would be the beginning of his retirement. It was a beautiful home, secluded out in the wilds, visited by deer, turkey and other kinds of wildlife that lent itself to peaceful surroundings. It had everything my parents were looking for the exception of one thing — mischievous ghosts.
Sometime before they moved in, the dwelling was a tuberculous camp. Some people recovered and others passed. The ones that stayed behind played tricks on us by teasing us with little pranks that we never saw coming. The night I was introduced to one followed a task I had performed that afternoon. When I had moved into my parents’ house and extra bedroom, I noticed the walls were painted that ugly industrial green that seemed to be the universal color seen in homes and offices throughout the United States. It made the room look smaller.
I asked my dad if I would be allowed to paint the walls a much lighter color. After giving me the OK, he drove to Ligonier and purchased crème colored latex. Around 2 p.m. I went to it, finishing two hours later. I then joined Mom and Dad for our evening meal. Then my father and I went for an evening walk, a daily tradition. I retired about 10 p.m.
I was awakened around 3 a.m. by a clanging noise that woke me out of a deep sleep. I turned on the lamp on the bed stand to see where all the banging was coming from. It didn’t take long to discover the blinds swinging outwardly and then coming back and slamming against the window. Right away, I blurted out, “Oh, I guess you don’t like the color!” I then got out of bed and felt for air around the window frame. When I felt none, I pulled the desk chair out, got up on it and kneeled on the desk. Within minutes, I loosened the blinds and put them on the desk. I then slipped under the covers, turned off the light and was asleep in no time.
Other times, knick-knacks were knocked over on a dresser in another room where they had been placed, either landing on the bed beside it, the floor, or next to where they stood. It was common to hear someone’s footsteps going up to the attic or coming back down.
May I stress that these mischievous ghosts did not have a demonic nature. In my readings, I found out the ghosts I was dealing with were called “intelligent ghosts.”
“These types of entities were seemingly the personalities of a people who once lived and is either trapped in our world or in between our and another realm or had already moved on to the next plane and now freely travel back and forth between our realm and theirs, or presumably elsewhere. They are not evil or dangerous as some people would have you believe. These ghosts are simply human personalities. If the spirit was caring in life, it will be the same way in death. A haunting ghost will likely seek to get the attention of living people,” stated Mary Marshall, founder of The Paranormal MD Investigative Research & Science Organization.
Would a caring spirit wake a middle-aged man up in the middle of the night? That’s the $1,000 question!
