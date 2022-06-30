I sense there is much unrest in the world today. Between divorces, war and shootings, I fear there is much hatred circulating around the globe. Whatever happened to love thy neighbor as thy self? People cling onto resentment and retaliation and there’s no reconciliation.
A number of years ago, a Latrobe resident approached me with the accusation of doing something I knew nothing about. I told him “Let’s sit down and talk and calmly come to a solution.” He wouldn’t go for that idea. He persisted to yell at me and even to spit in my face. Thank God, the Holy Spirit kept me collected and I never lost my temper. I tried to talk to him as an adult without raising my voice. I will never stoop to that level of using such an approach.
I was watching the news last month and a story was aired on the television screen. “This famous person tied the knot today. She had been married once before.” I hear about these occurrences all the time. Marriage is a serious matter. A percentage of these people get married in a church. When my wife and I got married some 48 years ago, part of the liturgical ceremony stated, “Will you take this man or women or have and to hold until death do you part?” Both parties state, “Yes.” Yet many marriages on the average last a little over eight years according to my internet research. I heard one couple divorced after eighteen months. When I started my journey with my wife, we did everything through thick and thin.
Can you imagine how such a split affects the kids? It seems people only think about themselves.
A lot of married persons, in my opinion, have forgotten their vows which includes unconditional love, a love for the other person without conditions. If one constantly thinks “me only,” there is no meeting of the minds. Remember the words stated in the ceremony, “Two will become one.”
That should be the writing on the wall that one should always love his or her mate where and whenever. I love it when I see in the Latrobe Bulletin, pictures and stories of couples who have celebrated their 50th or 60th wedding anniversary. That tells me they worked through their differences. I believe that is how we all should live.
All one has to do is turn on the local television news shows in the evenings and the first thing the announcer states, “There has been a shooting on the South Side of Pittsburgh.”
I believe all these wounded or slain individuals are victims of revenge. There is no place in our society for this type of behavior. Most of the time, I believe, drugs have a lot to do with these actions. Persons want fast money or have a habit and need the poison on the streets.
I own a gun. That is my right according to the Constitution. The last time I used it was possibly 60 years ago. Makes me feel old. It was given to me by my Uncle Richard who took me to the top of Laurel Mountain where there was a former mine hole in the ground. He would bring all kinds of guns from his gun shop in Pittsburgh, and we would shoot at bottles filled with water from atop the ravine. They exploded upon contact, adding a little excitement to the day’s activities.
When I was a police officer in Ohio, we had to do so many hours of shooting on the range. Tell me if there weren’t some challenging moments. Talk about learning a skill! My biggest problem was recoil action. I had to learn where I had to aim to get my bullet in the target. The important thing is that I advanced. After I passed a number of other tests, I was given my badge.
War is something that has always been disturbing to me, to say the least. Why can’t we all let others live in peace and forego all this violence? When I heard 200 lives were being lost a day in Ukraine, it was earth shaking.
Let us be God’s light shining forth as He wills.
