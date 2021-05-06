We hear about it daily on the news. Every television station carries the same stories so much that we’ve almost grown numb to the subjects. But how many of you can actually say you were held at gunpoint while sitting in your car?
The following story you are about to read is true. It was related to me by a family member whose colleague experienced a traumatic incident one Wednesday during an April drive from his farm in Connecticut.
Anthony Romano (not his real name) came to America from Croatia where he was born, one of two twins. At a very young age, the two were separated. His family had a small house on a farm with no electricity. Their means for survival was the selling of olive oil made from the olives grown on the family’s property. He and his family would bottle it up and then take it to the nearest town to sell. There was a problem on one occasion. The Communists, who were in power at the time, intervened, taking it from them, leaving them with nothing.
When Anthony graduated from high school, he and his future wife and mother moved to America to follow the American dream. His father had moved to the U.S. a few years earlier.
Over the years, Anthony attended college and then graduate school, becoming very learned in the science field. He settled in Connecticut, had a distinguished professional career, two wonderful children and lived on a small farm.
During one morning, as he typically does this time of year, Romano sold lambs to families celebrating Orthodox Easter (May 1). The parties agreed to settlements. The amounts received were hundreds of dollars paid in small bills. After the farewells, Anthony’s next stop would be his bank where he planned to deposit the money and then drive to the small startup company where he now was employed. Climbing into his car, he turned the ignition key and the engine started up. He put the car in gear and headed toward his destination some five miles away.
While driving along a back county road, one could have compared the weather to that of summer with the heat in the 80s and a slight breeze in the air. With his mission partially completed, it dawned on him it was lunch time. Why not stop along the way for a hamburger?
When he got to the front door of an establishment, he noticed a “Closed” sign on the window of the entrance. Thinking the owner would be back momentarily, he decided to go back and wait in his car. He pulled out the money he had just received from his cash bag and began counting it. Within minutes, he was looking down the barrels of two handguns each clutched by female police officers. Anthony learned in short order from these emergency responders that they thought he had just robbed the restaurant because an alarm had gone off, alerting the police. That’s why the women in black appeared so quickly.
My brother was scheduled to meet with Anthony and couldn’t figure out why he was late for their get-together. This unexpected encounter played a large part in his delay.
When Anthony explained to the officers how he got the money and that he had just stopped to get a hamburger on the way to his bank, almost everything was resolved. Inquiring what he should do next, an officer advised him to “Get the heck out of here before the fire department shows up!”
And that’s what he did, shaking in his shoes as he drove to the office. When he got there, my brother stated he was still trembling throughout his whole body.
Speaking well of him, “Anthony is highly spoken of, very mild mannered, and a really nice guy. He is definitely not the sort of individual who would do something shady,” my younger sibling said.
Contacting the Pennsylvania State Police, Trooper Steve Limani, media relations, stated that, “The officers were making sure everyone was safe and they were just doing their job.” As for Anthony, the trooper said for him it was “purely bad luck!”
If this happens to you, stay calm.
