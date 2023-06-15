No sooner had I entered through what used to be my store door did I hear a key tapping against the oval glass that many people peered through waiting for me to open up my shop. I had just returned from church and was thankful I not only went to confession, but took joy in praising the Lord in song, a gift I recently was given after losing my voice for nearly three years.

When I sang in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church’s choir, parishioners used to come up to me with big smiles in their face and tell me how much they enjoyed my singing. Now, they are doing it again, praise God!

