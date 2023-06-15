No sooner had I entered through what used to be my store door did I hear a key tapping against the oval glass that many people peered through waiting for me to open up my shop. I had just returned from church and was thankful I not only went to confession, but took joy in praising the Lord in song, a gift I recently was given after losing my voice for nearly three years.
When I sang in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church’s choir, parishioners used to come up to me with big smiles in their face and tell me how much they enjoyed my singing. Now, they are doing it again, praise God!
After I locked that door, I went up three stairs leading to my private quarters when I decided to open my new door leading to my residence and get a whiff of fresh air. I wasn’t outside more than two seconds when I was attracted to someone keying my window trying to get my attention. I immediately stepped out onto my new portico and yelled, “Hello! Hello!” If you’ve never heard that term before (as I haven’t either), the term portico is Italian and means a small porch. A portico is a porch leading to the entrance of a building. I think we both learned something!
Anyway, getting back to my story, very slowly did I see a blond woman’s head peer around one of plate glass windows and look in my direction. I was blown away, so to speak. It was none other than the wife of a photographer-friend of mine going back 25 plus years ago.
“Hiya, Peeve,” she shouted with great merriment in her voice. It was the same tone I remember hearing many years ago. And to think her husband, Jay Marol, used to come in my darkroom, develop film for his customers and print glossy photographs on a regular basis. Gosh, that was a long time ago. And then somewhere along his journey of life, his health went down-hill and he eventually passed. Since then, I rarely saw her again.
I often wondered what happened to his other half. I heard she was employed in Latrobe, but we never did cross paths.
Then, out of the blue, who shows up when least expected? None other than Patience Marol. “Guess what, Peeve?” she said. “I’m engaged! You probably remember him. We’ve been going together for over 20 years.” So, of course, I had to ask the big question. “When’s the big day?” Looking at me and smiling, using her cheerful, normal expression, “Oh, we don’t have a date set yet.”
I’ve often talked about “WOW” moments. This was definitely one for me. It was something we all should give some thought to. I believe keeping in touch with friends of the past, especially if they were close to each other is really important. Jay and I were great friends. Patience and I had a wonderful platonic relationship.
I can almost wager that a lot of my readers had friends at one time whereby you went one way and the others disappeared in the dust of the breezes. Maybe there should be a lesson here to remind each other that getting together for no other reason than to talk about old times can be healthy. Too often I’ve heard people say, “I hope I never see that guy again,” or “Divorce is the best thing I ever did,” when better communication could have created new relationships.
It was certainly nice to see an old friend again. If that’s ever happened to you, the feelings are genuine.
Do you have old friends who you’ve thought about now and then, but never picked up the phone and stated, “Hi, Boyd, how have you been since we last saw each other?” And, “Connie, how’s the family?” There would be a surprise element in both cases.
When Patience knocked at my door she said, “You know I drive past your house regularly and have often thought of you. Today, I thought I’d stop and say hello.”
Maybe we all should do that. If you haven’t seen someone for a while, stop and say, “Hi, there!”
