I don’t watch much on WQED. I’m more of a browser. If something meets my fancy, I’ll watch it. I’ve gotten more into the habit of viewing movies since I have become more immobile in the last couple of months. Life is adjusting to whatever comes one’s way. Sometimes one sees the mud flung in one’s face, and other times, one all of a sudden finds himself stuck in it and has to make the best of the situation. I knew someday it would come. I didn’t know when. Now I do and I’m adjusting to the challenges of life.
Anyway, since I’m into music, I like to see people play guitars and sing. So, I eased my finger off the clicker and watched as a young man proceeded to sing a classic, “This Land Is Your Land,” by Woody Guthrie.
Everything sounded great until he got to the end of the song where he decided to change the lyrics. Normally it is sung, “This land was made for you and me.” But he ended it, “This land wasn’t made for you.”
If someone wishes to sing someone else’s written classic lyrically wrong, in my opinion, that is offensive. But it goes beyond that, particularly in this song. Since my singing can’t be heard (and, possibly, that’s a good thing), I write the lyrics so the reader can get an internal connection just as Guthrie must have felt when he wrote the following words:
“From the California to the New York island/From the Redwood Forest, to the gulf stream waters/This land was made for you and me/As I went walking that ribbon of highway/I saw above me the endless skyway/And saw below me that golden valley/This land was made for you and me/I roamed and rambled and I followed my footsteps/To the sparkling sands of her diamond deserts/And all around me, a voice was sounding/This land was made for you and me/When the sun comes shining, then I was strolling/In the wheat fields waving and dust clouds rolling/The voice was chanting as the fog was lifting/This land was made for you and me.”
That’s the way it was composed and that’s the way it has to be, not only because Guthrie wrote it that way, again, in my opinion, but it goes much farther than that. Everything that he wrote and sang about and beyond was created by God for the admiration of each one of us. No one can ever say or even sing anything other than the original words, in this case. If anyone states that all that ones sees was not created to be viewed and appreciated, then he or she is in his or her world imagining something that just isn’t true.
The only thing I can try to figure out, in changing these words is, what the singer was trying to get across was that we as human beings were never meant to claim ownership of such beautiful lands as ‘the Wild West,’ or Yellowstone National Park, or the vast forest areas where animals roam freely in a land all their own. In a way of speaking, it’s their land and not our land.
But regardless whose or what ownership there is to the land, it has One Creator, and that is why Guthrie’s words are truer to form than someone who states or sings otherwise. Of course, who am I to tell anyone how to sing a song. If the singer wishes to screw up a song, that’s his or her business. How I see things and how others view their own observations may be, and in all probability is, in this case, different, lock, stock and barrel! My conclusion is that in this case, it is sung wrong. In his perspective, we don’t see eye to eye, or as far as the eye can see. Maybe we do, on the other hand, but I’m just not picking up his vibes.
The truth is spelled out in Guthrie’s song. “This land was made for you and me.”
