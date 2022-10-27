Recently, while reading a church newsletter, I came upon a paragraph that read, “One of the greatest joys I personally got to experience as a seminarian ministering at one of the churches I attended last summer was seeing a reunion take place between Christ and His beloved through the ministry to the homebound.”

It’s obvious. Anyone who visits the sick in a nursing home, hospital or person’s home brings joy to that person(s) or those confined to institutions. Many times, over the years, I, along with church friends, used to visit nursing homes to bring cheer to the people or shut-ins. As soon as we walked in their room, their expressions went from frowns to semi-smiles. It was their way of welcoming us into their secluded world if only for an hour or two.

