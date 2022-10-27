Recently, while reading a church newsletter, I came upon a paragraph that read, “One of the greatest joys I personally got to experience as a seminarian ministering at one of the churches I attended last summer was seeing a reunion take place between Christ and His beloved through the ministry to the homebound.”
It’s obvious. Anyone who visits the sick in a nursing home, hospital or person’s home brings joy to that person(s) or those confined to institutions. Many times, over the years, I, along with church friends, used to visit nursing homes to bring cheer to the people or shut-ins. As soon as we walked in their room, their expressions went from frowns to semi-smiles. It was their way of welcoming us into their secluded world if only for an hour or two.
A seminarian, Mario Porreca, expressed the same joys we found when we entered each room where one or more people stayed.
What I found unfortunate was that with my stay at the nursing homes, we had no visits from people such as this minister. A friend told me there just aren’t enough trained parishioners to circulate to these places.
She said, “When this seminarian was in our church, he was beginning to form a committee that would eventually materialize into a Homebound Ministry, but then he was called away from the church. Thus, the idea of forming a Housebound Ministry became a thing of the past and new plans had to be considered.”
Because of many illnesses I had been hospitalized for several months and put in a hospital and nursing homes on end, so I actually lost touch with what was going on in my church. Just recently while food shopping at Shop ’n Save, did I encounter a longtime friend as he was checking out. I decided to call to him. “Hey Eric. I bet you haven’t seen me for a long time.” He replied to the negative. I then filled him in and told him another parishioner had it posted in the church’s newsletter that I was sick and asked if people would pray for me.
He was not aware that she had done so for people to pray for my healing, not once, but to date. Even the church secretary had no knowledge that due to my illness I had not been to church for some time. To have one’s name posted for prayer, she must be notified, I was told.
The seminarian’s next sentence hit the nail on the head. “It is up to all of us to participate in this ministry of love and relationship.” A friend telephoned me just as I was writing this column. I told him his timing was perfect. Actually, I think it was the Holy Spirit giving me a helping hand. “What the church needs to get this program off the ground is to form a committee,” he said. I could not agree more. That’s just the beginning. Porreca’s opening line was like adding icing to the cake when he stated, “It is up to all of us to participate in this ministry.”
I was told that a committee was in the forming stages at my church. It just hasn’t gotten off the ground yet. Do you suppose members may have visited me over the last two Christmases and throughout the summer if we had a Homebound Ministry at our parish? I look at it this way. Wherever there are people willing to serve, each person will not only feel needed but want to take part to some degree or another. Is God calling you to visit people, those in a nursing home, or widowers or widows down the street?
Could we as a congregation step up to the plate and do God’s will as He would want us to do? I believe a Homebound Ministry is as important if not more so particularly to those who feel lonely and left out. I never felt that way, praise God, but I knew many who have. We have an obligation to our creator to care for our brothers and sisters to make them feel wanted and cared for.
That’s the least we can do for our creator who loves us so much!
