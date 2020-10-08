We are getting very close to the big day when thousands of Americans will be heading to the polls to cast what many consider the most important vote of all time — that for the president of the United States of America. These are crucial times, and much depends on our future.
Let it be known, I will not promote any candidates today nor will I mudsling. Instead, I will represent the very young who don’t have a voice and will not until many years after their birth.
This has been the first year little has been heard about the unborn. I find it strange that, for some reason, few people want to acknowledge and stand up for babies from conception all the way up beyond nine months. Maybe it’s me, but I don’t sense voters’ urgency to save these babies as was in former election years.
Not too long ago, someone sent me a website stating, “If one is Roman Catholic, he must vote for candidates that promote life.” In other words, there is no such thing as promoting pro-abortion and being a Catholic as well. I believe there are some websites that carry fallacious information, but this certainly is not one. Catholics are God-fearing people. They live by the Scriptures as best they can and confess their sins when they’ve felt they have pushed God out of their lives.
When one lives for God, he knows God’s taking notes for all that we do and He has the last say — not me, my neighbor or the President of the United States — God. There are those who say they don’t believe in a Supreme Being so that theory doesn’t apply to them. Wrong. Believe what you want, but what was stated in my first sentence applies to everyone, not just believers.
I was down at the Latrobe Farmers Market recently when a fellow came over to my table and we started talking. He mentioned the latest in political news and stated something I’ve heard no passerby say, particularly down at Legion-Keener Park. “I have to vote for Trump because I am a Roman Catholic. Biden and the other Democrats are for abortion.” I never mentioned either candidate, as I am more of a listener unless people ask me my opinion. Then I make it perfectly clear that I am an ardent conservative Republican pro-lifer.
Was I always that way? Sixty years ago, when I started voting, I don’t recall the issue of abortion. Was it more of a hush-hush thing that women got abortions, or was I negligent to the fact that life had to be protected back then, too? We have so many issues today that weren’t ever thought of that, to my way of thinking, they weren’t even on the ballot. Our ways of doing things today as compared to back then is like comparing apples to horses. They are so different that to compare one to the other doesn’t even cut it. We are living in a whole new world.
While watching the evening news recently, there was one boxed-in statistic shown at the bottom of statistics that read “63% of the population approves of Roe vs. Wade.” In other words, 37% are in God’s corner and the others favor Satan. From that high statistic, people who call themselves Christians are there by label only. If one is for the slaughtering of unborn babies before birth, woe to each when he or she knocks at the door after each pass. To my understanding of Scripture, Christ won’t say, “Enter in my faithful servant,” but instead they may hear nothing. I don’t want to be in those people’s shoes.
When I got tuned into the pro-life issue was after my wife had three miscarriages. Our three little ones whom I’m told we’ll see in heaven, will be joyful moments. Bringing Aaron and Kelsey into the world were God’s gifts to us in a very special way. My son was born on the one day we celebrate the March for Life in January, proof of God’s love for Teri and me.
We as believers of Christ must stand firm, protecting the unborn. Vote pro-life.
