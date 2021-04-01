There is more to Easter than sharing stories about the Easter Bunny, painting eggs or going on Easter egg hunts. Instead of putting our minds around worldly things, we should embrace the words of Jesus Christ during the Last Supper and then meditate on the acts He tolerated on the way to Golgotha, where He was crucified. That should be our mindset.
During the Last Supper, it was our Lord who held up a host stating, “Take and eat. This is My Body.” Then He took a cup, gave thanks and gave it to His disciples saying, “Drink from it all of you, for this is My Blood of the new covenant which will be shed on behalf of many for the forgiveness of sins.”
Moving forward, it became evident that Christ would shed His Blood to free us from our sinfulness.
The most gruesome revelations became evident with Christ’s torture after Pilate condemned Our Savior to die on the cross. As told partially in the scriptures and via tradition, we learned of what Our Redeemer endured through the 14 Stations of the Cross along the Via Dolorosa or the Way of the Cross, a route taken with stopping points.
Used since the time of the Crusades, each station marked the places of Jesus’ Passion in the Holy Land by early Christian pilgrims. Accompanying each carved wooden cross that hung on walls placed inside or outsides of churches were a number of prayers. During the recitation of a station, a leader or priest would begin each with a short prayer, sung or read. Before each was announced by all taking part, all would recite the following: “We adore you o Christ and we praise you because by your holy cross you have redeemed the world.”
Gruesome as they were, Christ Jesus was tortured, not because he committed a crime or did anything wrong, but instead, gave of Himself and shed His Blood by being flogged and chafed by the 125-pound cross beam he was made to carry. This path was the one He took bearing the weight of the cross, falling down three times due to physical exhaustion. Other stations included Simon who aided Him in carrying the beam and being touched by Veronica, who wiped the blood and sweat off our Lord’s face. She, in turn, would receive His image on her cloth.
During the ninth station, a very interesting question presented itself. As He neared His place of execution, he fell for the third time. A question came to mind. “Why would Jesus get up?” It is my opinion He knew what was ahead on Him — tremendously intense pain hanging from the beam on that cross. Why would He engage every ounce of energy to get up to drag Himself to Golgotha, a place named the Place of the Skull? As human beings, we are people of weakness. Christ shows us that He can transform weakness, failings and death into the glory of self-gift.
Up to this point, feel the pain Christ felt for us. First, Jesus is found guilty of a crime he didn’t commit. Second, He accepts the cross put on Him by the soldiers. Third, He becomes obedient to the point of death. Fourth, Jesus meets His mother. Fifth, Simon from Cyrene was given the cross to take the strain off Jesus. Sixth, Veronica wipes His face. Seventh, instead of being followed, people now are now rejecting and scorning Him. Eighth, as Jesus is being dragged through the streets, He assures women not to weep. “Hope is coming in the future.” Ninth, the confirmation of a positive future lays ahead. Tenth, clothes were stripped from His body. Eleventh, Jesus was nailed to the cross. Twelfth, He dies on it. Thirteenth, His body is taken down. Fourteenth, it is laid in a tomb.
But that wasn’t the end. Because of Christ’s resurrection, all our crosses, pain and sin are healed, and we are forgiven and transformed. Christ is risen. His pain is gone. Mourning turns into dancing, joy, hope and love — the eternal dance of a new life.
There is nothing we can do to repay Him other than to being caring, loving and Christ-like.
