I really believed that 2021 was going to be a year of hope. When the new year started, that four-letter word seemed to send a spark over the airways and people began to believe this was the year when change was going to take place. COVID-19 would wane, and things would get back to a new normal.
But it didn’t work out that way, did it? Various forms of the virus broke out and it turned out that things got worse rather than better. The hope that seemed to be part of the new year faded away and no longer existed, at least as it appeared to me.
Then the masking issue doubled and even tripled, complicating the issues even worse. Just when we thought things might be getting better, the government stepped in and issued demands that thoroughly threw a wrench in between the spokes of any wheel rolling in the right direction. Hospitals filled up again, and people got sicker than before. The outcry of hope was just a figment of one’s imagination.
And what made things worse were those who made up their mind that scientists knew nothing about vaccine, and they knew it all. These skeptics and their relatives and friends were the ones who filled up the emergency rooms in hospitals across the world, a good many of them meeting their demise. Sometimes one has to take chances if he or she plans to survive. To blatantly state one can’t trust science and the people who make it their life’s work is absurd, in my opinion. The way I see it, when the statements were made that these vaccines were dependable the vast majority of the time, that told me something. The results were enough to convince me, “Go for them!” If I could be assured of possibly not getting any one of the three viruses, I’m much farther ahead getting the inoculations than I would be not having the shots jabbed in my arms. I felt self-assured that I would be protected. Then it hit me. Hope would enter into the picture. Every shot would give me further optimism for living longer. That was my goal — my hope, as a part of the new picture. I still realized I had to take precautions.
Entering into 2022 brought new hope, or so I thought. I think we all realized that the viruses were our enemies. But what entered during the first part of December 2021, was something definitely unexpected. Tornadoes in a number of states shredded the properties to such extent that many lives were lost including children of all ages. The hope to be having a positive new year vanished and misery grasped state after state. I have to mention that when I started my journalism pursuits, I was told there were two subjects I must never write about: politics and religion. I am staying clear of politics, for sure. However, I don’t feel the same way about religion. Through prayer I have been given many of my stories and thus found it very gratifying. But there is much more to the subject matter than I could have ever imagined.
When the tornados hit Mayfield, Kentucky, and people were crying out for help, what words were constantly heard? Pray for me. Pray for help. Pray that someone will find us and take us to safety. Depending on the Trinity for help was on everybody’s mind from the governor all the way down to the victims. Everybody stated the best way one could help was through prayer.
To first be told I couldn’t write about prayer, for that was taboo, to hearing the cries of the helpless pleading for God’s mercy in this dire time of need, was a sign that it was my duty to inform those who are fortunate to get down on their knees and ask God’s favor. The victims didn’t ask to be put in this position. But we, as God’s children, had a responsibility to fulfill.
Death isn’t something one heals from readily. May we all seek God’s help.
