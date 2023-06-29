As far back as I can remember when I used to fly home during holiday or spring breaks while attending my alma mater Ashland College, between Cleveland, Ohio, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, did I encounter servicemen or women passing me by as we both walked from our ticket counter to the boarding bridge where we both entered our respective airlines. I felt it was my duty to approach him or her and state, “I just want to thank you for your service.” After all, here was an individual sacrificing their life for me. As I see it, all citizens of our country have an obligation to thank anyone serving in the military with a sincere “thank you.” That’s the least we can do.

Many times, when I go food shopping, scooter along the sidewalks of Latrobe, or wait patiently in a doctor’s waiting room and notice the patient doing the same thing across from me, he or she may be wearing a hat that has the words “Vietnam” written on it. Without so much as a hesitation, I’ll state, “I see by your hat that you defended our country by serving in Vietnam.” When either confirms the fact, I’ll further state with my heartfelt message, “I just want to thank you for serving on my behalf.”

