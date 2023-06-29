As far back as I can remember when I used to fly home during holiday or spring breaks while attending my alma mater Ashland College, between Cleveland, Ohio, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, did I encounter servicemen or women passing me by as we both walked from our ticket counter to the boarding bridge where we both entered our respective airlines. I felt it was my duty to approach him or her and state, “I just want to thank you for your service.” After all, here was an individual sacrificing their life for me. As I see it, all citizens of our country have an obligation to thank anyone serving in the military with a sincere “thank you.” That’s the least we can do.
Many times, when I go food shopping, scooter along the sidewalks of Latrobe, or wait patiently in a doctor’s waiting room and notice the patient doing the same thing across from me, he or she may be wearing a hat that has the words “Vietnam” written on it. Without so much as a hesitation, I’ll state, “I see by your hat that you defended our country by serving in Vietnam.” When either confirms the fact, I’ll further state with my heartfelt message, “I just want to thank you for serving on my behalf.”
If one were to ask, “What do you mean by serving on my behalf?” I wanted to serve in the army after graduation, but I wasn’t qualified because I have epilepsy. Anyone who has this disease either is classified as being “1-Y” or “4-F.” Either status disqualifies one as being able to be a part of the armed forces. I am “1-Y.” It is my opinion I could have done office work or something to be a part of the military, but our government thinks otherwise. So again, I have to stipulate, when you see a service person who is or has served on your behalf, I believe we must honor him or her but for no other reason but thank either for services rendered.
When returning home from college and being in an airport and seeing a person dressed in military garb, I’d hurry to the side of this person and talk from my heart, “Excuse me, I just want to thank you for your services.” Since I couldn’t serve, I wanted the person to realize I, a fellow countryman, was very appreciative for what he or she is doing or did for me in the past. If nothing more, we all should feel obligated to pass along this message.
Ever since I was a police officer in Ohio did it dawn on me, I sacrificed a certain amount of time each evening to make sure there was calmness in my community, and I along with other officers were on the alert for suspicious activities that may disrupt the peacefulness that we tried to maintain. I was as much dedicated to do the job I was hired to do. Knowing I did it well definitely gave me satisfaction.
Here again, just as the Latrobe Police Department members serve our community and were trained to uphold the law, I believe with all my heart we as citizens of our community not only owe them the greatest respect, but whenever you see an officer in person, stop what you are doing and approach the men and women dressed in black and offer a “Thank you for your services.” You don’t know how much that means to them.
I don’t know if you know this or not, but three of my favorite LPD officers are women. I think we all should be proud to have such excellent law enforcement officers on the force. If you should be out and about and you see any of the three or any officer of the LPD standing on a street corner or milling around the Latrobe Farmers Market, honor them by thanking them for their service.
We are approaching the Fourth of July. I know we all have ideas what we are going to do that day. There will be plenty of servicemen and police officers about. Show your gratitude. Please thank them for their service!
