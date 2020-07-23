I may be wrong, but what happened to respect in this county? I recall talking to our choir director a number of year’s ago about something I truly believed in whereby she disagreed with my point of view. She concluded the conversation by stating, “We will have to agree to disagree.”
What is really meant by the expression “the freedom of speech?” Let’s examine the First Amendment of the Constitution. It states, “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assembly, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
I had to look up “redress” whereby I learned that the word meant “a remedy for a wrong.”
I was practicing my First Amendment rights when I confronted the director with my question. In answering what she did, she was doing the same. Yet all was peaceful, and I didn’t bop her one for disagreeing with me. We just said our bit and went our separate ways.
Even though Fred Rogers was famous for more years than I can remember, it wasn’t until recently that both he and Arnold Palmer had statues erected, one in Latrobe’s James H. Rogers Memorial Park and the other in front of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
And we don’t have to travel far to find meaningful, artistic works of art, such as statues that reach to such heights that motorists visiting the city of Mount Pleasant always are forced to look up, indeed, to the Doughboy which is a masterpiece done by a skillful sculptor.
Ligonier is noted for its wonderful life-size bronze statues which, while doing some research, I learned that these works of children committing various acts including reading a book while sitting on a large rock or a young boy standing erect holding a lamb are definitely wonderful works of art depicting individuals doing their thing that they liked to do at their ages.
And yet how could anyone forget the Boniface Wimmer statue, another masterpiece located here in the Latrobe area that stands in front of the St. Vincent Basilica driving up the entrance way to park. Drivers and passengers are attracted to a perfected work of art that looks east to the Laurel Highlands, directly into the Ligonier Valley. Here’s a question that lingers in my mind:
Will there ever come a time when these artistic works fall victim to the point where they become defaced, spray-painted, or pulled or pushed over? Nowadays, it seems, you don’t know what is going to happen when. The statues of the children are so beautiful. To think that vandals would destroy them would be heart-wrenching, to say the least. And what about Fred sitting comfortably on his seat? Thank goodness for the Latrobe Police Department that has surveillance cameras posted throughout the park to keep a watch on one of Latrobe’s heroes.
Statues, at least to me, are individuals that served their community well. We don’t have to be made of stone or bronze and formed to be seen from up on high. If we do God’s work as we are all our called to do, we are statues in and of ourselves. Christ’s example is coming through us and we show it as sample as to how we live.
I look at statues as works of art. Do you think people look at them that way? One very gifted individual made one of Roberto Clemente. I have only to think of Michelangelo, who carved the statue of David, and two more statues, the creation of Adam and Bacchus, beautifully done, artwork, created centuries ago that all have a story behind them.
No matter how you look at works, they are man-made, so as to state, spiritually or physically. The first is to be shaped by God, exemplifying Him in everything we do. We are not to wander but stand firm on His infallible word.
Second, is the art he makes, masterfully created and erected, with hopes it will always be admired and never destructed in any way.
