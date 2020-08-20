A good number of years ago, an associate of mine and I got into somewhat of a disagreement over music selections. I, an avid rock and roller, and he, a country music buff, would not budge concerning our preferences. I like my hits because of loving to dance. There was none better as I viewed it. He, of course, stated his choice told a story each time and that is why he had the upper hand.
A number of months ago, a fellow parishioner attending the Bible study we frequent gave me a CD of some of his favorite songs. It had a cross selection of masterpieces including two country western songs.
One day needing to fill the silence of that time, I plopped the disc into my player and sat there and absorbed the sounds into my soul. One of the country picks was a song called “Remember When,” written and sung by Alan Jackson. To say I fell in love with this song was an understatement. I had listened to these types of songs before with not so much as any emotion attached to it. This was different. It actually made me cry.
It’s like anything else, I guess. Combine the act of association with the song or thing and immediately thoughts come to mind. The expression, “That tastes just like Mom’s apple pie” is telling the reader Mom must have made one heck of a good dessert!
And so, it goes with this song. When I first heard it, I listened carefully to the words. Instantly, I thought of my wife. Every time I repeated pushing the replay button, the same thing happened. Let me highlight some of the lyrics and you just may understand where I am coming from.
“Remember when I was young and so were you, And time stood still, and love was all we knew. You were the first, so was I, remember when.”
I recall first sighting my wife as I strolled the halls of Latrobe Area Hospital working as a volunteer. I thought to myself, “I have to try for her,” and I did, and my efforts paid off. To go from not knowing to her to falling in love in a matter of months… remember when, you betcha I do.
Eight months later she asked me. “Remember when we vowed the vows and walked the walk, gave our hearts, made the start, it was hard. We lived and learned, life threw curves, there was joy, there was hurt. Remember when…”
I think that pretty much summed it up for any number of years.
“Remember when old ones died and new were born And life was changed, disassembled, rearranged, We came together, fell apart and broke each other’s hearts, remember when…”
Marriage is not a bowl of cherries. Just like the fruit, it has its pits. Neither is it a bowl of roses. Sometimes it’s wonderful. Other times it stinks. But through repetitive communication, both parties must work through the potholes. Someone once told me “never go to sleep at night until all unpleasant matters are resolved.” Easier said than done sometimes. But if we give our lives to our partners unconditionally, there must be a light at the end of the tunnel and all issues rectified.
“Remember the sound of little feet was the music we danced to week to week, brought back the love, we found trust, vowed we’d never give it up, remember when…”
Our joy was the birth and raising of our two children, Aaron and Kelsey. They did unite us despite unforeseeable flaws.
“Remember when 30 seemed so old, now looking back, it’s just a steppingstone to where we are, where we’ve been, said we do it all over again, remember when…”
And finally, the last stanza, “Remember when we said when we turned gray, when the children grow up and move away, we won’t be sad, we’ll be glad for all the life we’ve had, and we’ll remember when.”
In as much as my wife passed April of 2018, it is only fitting that I rewrite the last line. “I’ll be sad, but always be glad for all the life we had. Remember when…”
