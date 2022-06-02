To reduce stress in one’s life takes real discipline. To learn of certain avenues to take and carrying them out may take some time. The important thing is to be mindful that you have certain weaknesses and strong points as well. Be cognizant of one’s reactions due to certain situations that might come into play either now or in the future.
Face it. We all have had roadblocks or those unexpected circumstances that sometimes send many of us off the deep end. We’re cruising along thinking life is just where we feel it couldn’t be much better, and then all of a sudden, wamo, some type of challenge stops us dead in our tracks. I like to classify them in three different categories – mental, physical, and emotional.
Two instances that come to mind are anger and disappointment. When someone tells you something that you know will ruffle your feathers, do you have a plan of attack, or do you just fly off the deep end? In every situation, know a means of attack before getting into a predicament. Know your sensitivities when talking or coming in contact with other individuals. Personally speaking, I don’t feel comfortable being around others who use profanity especially taking the name of the Lord in vain. That’s instant stress for me.
As far as disappointments go, we all have had them. I remember optimistically asking a girl out on a date only to be told she couldn’t go out with me because she had to do ironing for her mother that evening. Whatever her excuse, it was definitely a no. At first, I was disappointed.
Here’s an idea. Try to remain calm as much as possible. You may need a little help doing that, say through prayer, but the ability to maintain this emotion is invaluable once it’s achieved. Talking less and listening more may be one approach to solving the problem. Eliminating stress is the key to keeping on an even keel. Plan on setting a goal to do a couple things well, and one will be much further ahead.
Don’t let others take advantage of you. It tough for us seniors, because we can be talked into things thinking those who are doing the speaking are trustworthy and on the level. What’s happening today are scammers who will do anything to take your money.
Just recently, I received a telephone call from a gentleman claiming to be from Verizon. He said his name was Kevin Myers and he noticed my computer needed upgrading. I didn’t think anything about it because I rarely update this machine, because when I do, nothing ever stays the same. As he took me through my computer, he showed me what areas needed to be changed.
I didn’t find anything suspicious until he asked me, “Do you do online banking.” I replied to the negative. “Well, Verizon has a $700 rebate check for you and we have to send the money to your bank. I said, “Why not just send me the check instead,” I asked. “That’s not how we operate. We like to deposit the money in your bank.” He then produced a form for me to fill out so the money could be deposited in my bank. The first line was my Social Security number, and the second was my bank routing number. I told him outright, “I’m not going to give you any of that information. Is it OK if I call my bank and see what they say?” “Sure,” stated Kevin.
I talked to a representative of my bank and asked what she thought of online banking. “Who is asking you to do this?” she inquired. A tech rep from Verizon, so he claims. Her next sentence was shocking, but I remained calm. “Paul, you are being scammed. We have so many complaints about this type of thing. Tell the gentleman that you’re not going to go through with the process.” Here is great advice. “Once you put financial records online,” she said, “and scammers get into your computer, they will drain you of all your money.”
Lesson learned. From now on I’m going to be more cautious. That will aid in stress reduction!
