Hurt. It is something we’ve had to deal with at one time or another in our lives. Sometimes, it’s because a loved one left us for another. Other times, we may have been called a derogatory name, and third, someone physically destroyed something special that one has grown to love. I bet there isn’t one person whose read my columns who hasn’t experienced one of the above.
Heated discussions or verbal disagreements can get out of hand, as one knows, and before long, expletives will be mouthed and it’s a done deal. Hurt results.
Imagine if someone spent years building something for someone and then giving it to the deserving recipient. The person treasures the gift, looking at it and realizing it was created with skillful hands. One day one comes upon it and finds that it’s been destroyed beyond repair. What emotion enters the mind? Very seldom does one remain calm and say to oneself, “Oh look, my wonderful gift has been damaged.”
We human beings, at least most of us, aren’t created that way. There are chemicals or whatever one wishes to call them, that causes an adrenalin rush to do one of several things – scream, shout expletives, or display anger. The first thing that would enter our minds, I believe, would be, “Why would anybody do this to me? Do they know how much I loved this (whatever is was)?”
That’s when the ‘no idea’ factor enters in. Did the person causing hurt have any idea how this would affect another? Think about that for a minute. I have come to the conclusion that there are various types of people in this world that set out to cause hurt and have grown so callus to it that it doesn’t affect them, but it certainly does to several others.
I am reminded of an old girlfriend who lived in Ohio. When I met Zelda, it was almost love at first sight. We dated, and then she told me how much she loved me. I eventually felt the same for her. My expressions were genuine. Hers were not as I came to find out at a later point in our relationship.
She asked me one day if I would drive her to see her mother 50 miles away. I agreed. We made plans and the day went very nicely. Upon returning to her apartment, she got out of my car and entered another nearby where a male driver was waiting. They quickly drove off. I was left sitting there stunned, or should I say, hurt.
“Did I continue the relationship?” one may ask. One may be amazed, but I did, with unconditional love. That is a necessary component of a partnership. Did she have any idea how I felt? Not only did she not care, but also gave it no thought, whatsoever.
These are the times one turns to God and asks for strength.
Due to circumstances beyond my control, I had to move to Pennsylvania. That severed our relationship. I like to think she felt God’s touch through my love regardless of what she did to me.
A couple of years ago, I was accused of causing a problem within my Church that had absolutely no truth to the allegations. I was so overtaken that I ended up leaving the parish for a time until the matter was cleared up. I was truly hurt down to the bone. Only after the priest and I had a good discussion about the matter did we settle our differences.
How many times have you said “yes” when someone asked you for a favor when all the time you never meant to follow through with your promises? In this “me generation” this type of attitude is going to reoccur over and over again.
One subject I always wanted to write a book about was “expectation.” In my opinion, this act and “hurt” go hand in hand especially when people don’t follow through with the hope they have assured others of receiving. Never tell someone you are going to do something extra special for him that day and then not show up. Treat either as though one is special. Be genuine.
