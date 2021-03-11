Ever since Nov. 22 of last year, I have decided that I was going to do everything I could to protect myself from getting the coronavirus (COVID-19). That meant staying in my house, spending most of my time traveling between my bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room. Occasionally I would go downstairs to bring up packages that either the USPS or UPS dropped off beside my door.
Of course, that was nothing new. When my wife, Teri, was alive, she was a QVC Queen. People given this title are women who bought items regularly from this home shopping network. I always thought it to be an addiction. Daily, I would go downstairs to bring up box after box that she ordered. I saw it as getting good exercise. I was told by a friend, “That’s what’s keeping you so young, Paul!”
That brings me to my nephew, Ryan Marshall, who has logged in more miles of travel than any of us can imagine in our lifetimes. Born and raised in New Zealand to my sister and her husband, Betsy and Leigh Marshall, he began his travels at an early age of six months old, accompanied by his parents, and later with his younger brother, Andrew. The family would fly across the ocean, first stopping over in San Francisco before continuing on to visit the parents of my brother, sister and me in Ligonier.
He looked forward to the annual visits, which included snow activities in the winter, visiting Idlewild Park in the summer, and flying kites and launching rockets when weather was warmer in the open spaces not far from downtown Ligonier. When our mother passed, the family once again would travel to Pennsylvania. In 2019, they returned to Latrobe to celebrate my birthday along with close friends from the neighborhood and the Latrobe Art Center.
When the family returned to New Zealand, Ryan would attend the Auckland University of Technology. While there, he met other gifted musicians. They decided to form a rock group. The band decided to test the waters by traveling back to the United States. It was in New York City that they bought themselves a van and toured the East Coast until funds ran out. Ryan later returned to New Zealand and started a successful online business well before online businesses came into favor. His work would eventually take him back to New York and later San Francisco and Los Angeles from where he founded and was the chief product officer at Syngency.
It is worth noting that in his early childhood, he was a Mr. Rogers fan during his 20s and 30s in addition to becoming a huge Steeler fan. On Sundays during the fall, he located and frequented pubs where Steeler fans congregated to cheer on the team.
Meeting and marrying his wife CC, a University of Michigan graduate originally from Taiwan, they recently were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Sophie-Charlotte. Having full-time jobs, living in Los Angeles along with a newborn proved to be very difficult. After discussing the matter, they decided to move to his home country, which would provide them the opportunity for the assistance of having parental help while they each worked from home. The jobs would be the same, the only difference would be the time change. But more importantly, the family lived “in a bubble” with other house members in an environment that wasn’t threatened so severely with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Upon arriving in New Zealand, the stipulations required Ryan and CC to quarantine in a hotel — with meals provided — for two weeks. Since Ryan was a returning citizen, the country picked up the tab for the accommodations.
The newlyweds’ connection with friends and family across the United States will remain strong. And to think the youth became acquainted with relatives and cousins approximately 40 years ago. I still remember the three of them, Ryan, my son, Aaron, and my brother’s son, Jeffrey, sitting together on the back seat of our car. What a picture that was.
Now that the Marshalls no longer have to quarantine, they are living with his parents on a journey that will take all three to the unknown that still lies ahead. What a blessing!
