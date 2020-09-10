I don’t get it. People will come up to me wherever I am, usually with a big smile on their face and direct a compliment to me concerning favorable columns. Not making a big thing about it, I usually smile back all the while extending a “Thank you” in the course of our conversation. Of course, it is hard for the other person to see my expression in as much as little can be seen through the mask that is covering my frontal facial area.
I was touched by one reader who commended me for my wording that she stated that she was going to write a letter to the editor expressing her thankfulness that I stepped up to the plate and told it like it was. Daily I browsed the Latrobe Bulletin and saw nothing. One day while selling my products down at the Latrobe Farmer’s Market did I chance upon her. Of course, I had to pop the question. She replied, “I was going to send it in, but was afraid I’d get into trouble.” She even expressed to me in letter form how much she appreciated that I was defending God. Interesting…
Another chap came to me and expressed an unpleasantry that he experienced. I mentioned, “Why didn’t you say something to the people?” With that he responded what’s getting to be the same old, “I didn’t want to get into trouble.” What happened to doing what’s right and not following the wrong crowd or those who are persuasive in leaning in that direction.
Then came this wonderful mail in two letters, no less. It was a second in a series of comments from an anonymous writer who signed them, “Your Secret Admirer.” Knowing that my columns go all over the world, I have only to wonder how many more such ‘admirers’ I have. In any case, the writer unloaded lots of homework which I have been tackling as time permits. I was told, “Many years of research led to the conclusions drawn.” I’ll do as this person did, read and meditate. It may take a while, but with God’s help all will fall into place.
I had to laugh. In the past, I received two anonymous letters, both without so much as something other than the contents. The first was $100 in cash, and the second, a $2 bill. I had an idea who sent them to me, but no one would fess up to it. Could this (these) sender(s) not apply their signatures because someone may think bad of them and he or she (or both) didn’t want to get into trouble? That’s the puzzling part. What could be so harmful as to do good work? Of course, in today’s world, good works are not thought of as acts of positivity. In other words, many may humorously state, “It’s better to walk on the side of the devil than that with the Lord.”
You may have the freewill to do as you want, but that doesn’t always make it right. Just as horses wear blinders as the jockeys don’t want peripheral vision to distract where the animals are galloping, so we, too, must also be disciplined to walk the straight and narrow so as to not be drawn astray that will pull us under raging currents.
Just recently, an animal had wandered into my backyard. Seeing it previously enter under my fence, I was a little surprised whether or not I should trap it or forget about it. My freewill conclusions prompted me to trap it in a Havahart trap and let it go someplace else. The groundhog’s freewill decision was to enter my trap in search of an ear of corn smothered in peanut butter. No one prompted it to enter the trap any more than someone enticed the animal to enter to satisfy its hunger pangs. Both our free wills paid off. I would get the creature living under my garage and the animal would get its freedom later on that evening (even though I’m sure it had no idea what lay ahead once it was removed from my yard).
In using freewill to the best of our advantage, do so for God.
