Tuesday’s March 28 Latrobe Bulletin’s headline spelled out the bottom line. We are living in a troubled time. In my opinion, we as a country are self-destructing. Daily we have males and females bearing guns of all calibers, shooting people at will, children, men or women of all ages, black, white or other races. “Why?” one may ask. It comes down to three words – the second amendment.
The Second Amendment states, “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
The Second Amendment is part of the Bill of Rights that was added to the Constitution on Dec. 15, 1791. This amendment protects the rights of citizens to “bear arms” or own weapons such as guns.
According to ducksters.com., “The Second Amendment has become a controversial amendment in recent years. Many people want more laws to prevent people from owning guns. They think this will prevent shootings and keep criminals and mentally ill from getting guns.”
I, for one, have a 22-caliber rifle that my uncle gave me while I was in my teens. Have you seen my name in the newspaper using it to gun down crowds of people in schools, churches or synagogues? Of course not! I’m a law-abiding citizen who loves his brother and sister who wouldn’t think of harming anyone for any reason. “Why do I still keep it?” one may ask. It’s a memento. When I look at it, I think of my uncle. Besides that, I was a police officer at one time. I was honored for my achievements. I took my job seriously. I did my very best for the short amount of time I had my job.
The word’s out. People want to keep this right and not have it limited. They think by having guns will allow them to protect themselves from criminals and the rise of a tyrannical government. At one time, that may have been possible, but not anymore.
According to that website, “You may think at first that the people of the revolutionary times added this amendment so they could have guns so they could go hunting for food. While many people back then did use guns for hunting, this was not why the amendment was added. The Second Amendment was meant to help the people protect themselves from a tyrannical government. Just like the revolutionaries who fought against the king of England, they wanted to maintain their right to bear arms in case the new government began to take away their rights. At the time, owning guns by citizens was also important for other reasons including organizing a local militia, fighting off invasions from foreign powers, self-defense against native raids, and to help with law enforcement.
“Although the Second Amendment does allow for people to own guns, it does not prevent government regulation of firearms. Gun laws help to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill. They also help keep track of guns and determine what type of weapons people are allowed to own.” Really?
Turn to page A8 of our community newspaper and what does one read? “Mass school shootings kill 175 from Columbine to Nashville.” What would instill two high school students to kill their peers in 1999? In 2005, more were killed. Just recently, a 28-year-old female armed with two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults in a school in Nashville. The shooter was shot by police. Was this troubled woman on a suicide mission?
What the heck is wrong with people? Referring to the sentence above, “Gun laws help keep track of guns and determine what type of weapons people are allowed to own.” Poppycock! If the government did their job, there would be 175 people celebrating life instead of loved ones mourning their death. It’s getting to the point that if government officials don’t get tougher, we as citizens of this wonderful country will self-destruct and we will be living in a lawless society. Is that what you want?
Let your representatives know we have to keep weapons out of hands of the unstable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.