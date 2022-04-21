Recently while watching the Dr. Phil Show, he made a statement that spurred me to take interest. “When all else fails people take a swing at others because they’ve run out of ways to solve the problem,” he said. I never thought of it that way.
First of all, not all recommendations from this famous television personality I agree with. However, as having a degree in sociology and psychology, I find the show intriguing most of the time.
The Bible states that if someone has a disagreement with another, go to him and discuss the matter so that peace will occur between the two individuals. Matthew 5:24 states: “…go and be reconciled with your brother…”
I recall some time ago while writing a story, I heard irritating voices coming from below. I immediately looked out my window and saw two fellows going at it, fist-fighting. I immediately jumped up, hurried to my chair lift, taking me to the first floor. Hurrying down the hallway, I flung open the residence door and hastened down five cement stairs, running to the alley. Seeing the altercation, I blurted out, “You’re not going to fight in my alley!” They immediately stopped, looking at me.
I can just hear what my friends at the Latrobe Police Department would say. “Never do that! Call 911 and we’ll take care of the matter.” I never gave it a thought. Something inside of me was telling me I should do what I did, and I followed that command.
Let’s put each of ourselves in those fellow’s shoes for a moment. Chris will be the name of one of those guys and Mark the other. One of you is going to be the first lad, and the second will be your personality.
You are probably going to tell me that neither person is eligible to comply with your ways of thinking. Maybe not, but for the sake of understanding the situation here, you are it whether you think you aren’t or can’t be that person. In psychology, we call that role-playing, at least when I went to college. Nowadays, they may have dropped that terminology and am calling it something else.
Here’s how the conversation went:
“Hey, Shirley’s my girl now, and not yours. Where do you get off butting into my business telling me she’s the love of your life? She’s mine now and you stay away from her, do you hear me? No, I’m not going to stay away from her, she’s my girl. If you butt into my life and try to take her away, I’ll deck you! Is that what you want?”
Interesting, isn’t it? There are 1,000 fish in the sea, yet two guys want to lay claim to one girl. It’s really not a laughing matter, is it? A matter of fact, it actually happened to me. My wife actually wanted to marry a priest. She loved him so much. I took second place. Did I feel like bopping him one because he was in contention with the love of my life? I decided to love him unconditionally. It may have been harder for the mother of my children to decide on whom to marry, but I had two things on my side. First, he was a priest, and second, he didn’t want to quit his job he loved so much and was really blessed at what he did. God saw to it that I won!
Getting back to Chris and Mark, is there anything going through your mind after me telling you my story? Remember, one of you is Chris and the other, Mark. Did the slugfest take place because you had a point to prove and this was the only way it could be solved – the “Dr. Phil” way? I disagree.
If both immature high school students were fighting for property believing to be theirs, can it be stated women can be the property of men? I very much disagree. There has to be an equality of emotions. What would Dr. Phil say here?
The Bible says that “we are not to be angry with each other”. It states ”…Forgive with gentle words.” Good advice…
