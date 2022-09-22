Little did I know what to expect after I was given the freedom to go home after my hospital and nursing home stays. The folks at Oak Hill Nursing and Rehab Center advised me that if I could contract with a home care agency, I would be released sooner than if I didn’t have the care given to me by these professionals. It sounded like a plan. Did I know what to expect? I’m sorry, but I was in the dark when it came to their services. All I knew was getting out of the latest facility and that spelled freedom, a word that I welcomed especially after months of dependence from trained professionals who were certified in their line of work.
Being treated by physical and occupational therapists who strengthened my body was only a small aid in having me realize their help was imminent in making me stronger, a priority with little time to lose.
Being set up with an agency and a full month’s plan put into place initiated two avenues of thought. Would I be losing my freedom? Second, would this extra help be more beneficial than losing my independence? I decided in quick order that regaining my strength would be more important.
There were other things I learned.
I knew my wonderful, loving family would be looking out for me, trying to do what they saw best. There were times I felt my independence was violated, but soon realized their interests had my future in hand. They hired an agency to overlook all my needs. My only suggestion was to include me as well when making these decisions. I had a situation whereby two agencies showed up at the same time. I was not informed of either coming. When that happened, I knew something wasn’t right.
I happened to get a phone call from an old friend who wanted to know if I had gotten out of the nursing homes yet. When I answered to the affirmative, he told me his wife was in the same home for the same reason. We compared notes and diagnosed therapies. She was told to do one thing and I another. He appreciated my input, I’m sure. Our history goes back many years when we both sang together in the Holy Family Church choir. What great memories we had.
One of the things he pointed out was, “Try to maintain as much independence as possible.” He went on to state, “I took two three-hour college courses on the subject and they proved invaluable. Losing it would have only caused hardship and imbalance in my life.”
If a home health agency is brought in to help with needs, I had hoped everyone would be on the same page, staff members of these institutions, services needed and requests by patients and family members respected.
I realized that many agencies had a minimum number of hours per week workers would come to visit the home in most cases. There was no such thing as a one-half hour daily visit. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. is a common period of time representatives would weekly spend at one’s home taking care of the necessities one may need. These may be food shopping, house maintenance, doing laundry or mailing letters.
Searching the internet on the Mayo Clinic website on home care, I found certain questions one should ask before contracting an agency. “Is the agency licensed by the state? Check with your state health department. Is the agency certified by Medicare to meet Medicare and federal requirements for health and safety? If not, ask why? What type of employee screening is done? Can the agency provide references? Ask for a list of doctors, hospital discharge planners, or other professions who have experience with the agency.
“What are the aide’s credentials? If he or she claims to be licensed, check with the licensed body. Can the aide provide references from at least two employers? How does the agency train and monitor caregivers?”
Keep in mind all professionals are well-trained to benefit each patient.
May my education be of benefit to others.
