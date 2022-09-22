Little did I know what to expect after I was given the freedom to go home after my hospital and nursing home stays. The folks at Oak Hill Nursing and Rehab Center advised me that if I could contract with a home care agency, I would be released sooner than if I didn’t have the care given to me by these professionals. It sounded like a plan. Did I know what to expect? I’m sorry, but I was in the dark when it came to their services. All I knew was getting out of the latest facility and that spelled freedom, a word that I welcomed especially after months of dependence from trained professionals who were certified in their line of work.

Being treated by physical and occupational therapists who strengthened my body was only a small aid in having me realize their help was imminent in making me stronger, a priority with little time to lose.

