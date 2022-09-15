Thinking back over the last 365 days, much has happened. Little does anyone know what to expect and when events will take place. One thing’s for sure. When Sept. 7 became a reality one early cloudy morn, I knew it was a sure thing. I had reached the age of 79, one more step to reaching the golden years that I never saw coming.

Can anyone be assured that birthdays be a sure thing? When I turned 22, I never thought I’d live past that age. Don’t ask me why. I just had that sneaky suspicion. But look at me now – 79. I remember a friend reminding me he was 80. So, what was 79?

