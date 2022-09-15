Thinking back over the last 365 days, much has happened. Little does anyone know what to expect and when events will take place. One thing’s for sure. When Sept. 7 became a reality one early cloudy morn, I knew it was a sure thing. I had reached the age of 79, one more step to reaching the golden years that I never saw coming.
Can anyone be assured that birthdays be a sure thing? When I turned 22, I never thought I’d live past that age. Don’t ask me why. I just had that sneaky suspicion. But look at me now – 79. I remember a friend reminding me he was 80. So, what was 79?
So what will the next year bring? I hope better health, stronger muscle strength and possibly returning to church.
I was already told by Faith in Action that two priests who visited me last year would be returning again this fall. That was music to my ears. We had lots of fun and laughs together. We also discussed God’s word and the daily readings. That was an extra added plus.
I am weekly being blessed by a close friend from my church who brings me communion every Sunday. To know that the Lord is a part of my life throughout the weeks contain loads of blessings.
Knowing that my family telephones me daily to make sure I’m all right is reassuring that they have my best interests in mind.
When my brother Bob and sister Betsy traveled from afar last year to visit, those were definite blessings. Bob lives in Connecticut and Betsy in New Zealand. Getting together to share old times will be long remembered. They were off to attend my nephew’s wedding in the west. I on the other hand, had to stay home due to health problems. I am so grateful I can still write these stories. Getting thoughts off my chest and educating others as to what’s on my mind is a true blessing for me.
I find it’s no benefit to look back and dwell on the problems that pulled me down. I’m entering a new chapter in my life and with it new beginnings and challenges. With them I’ll strive toward what is good and leave behind those things that only pulled me down.
I was blessed to watch the Fourth of July Parade from my home window. Days later I found myself residing in Excela Health Latrobe Area Hospital being evaluated for body tremors, not only for one day but for two weeks. Paramedics said that they had had never seen tremors that bad.
What was to come shocked me. A grand mal seizure landed me in a nursing home for a month. I never want to experience neither the seizure nor the stay again and will do everything I can to stay clear of these episodes.
Since I am now living on my own (with the help of Bethlen Communities), I see a much brighter future ahead. Sure, I know I’m going to be losing some of my independence but I have to consider what is best for me and then go with it.
Freedom is everything it’s cut out to be. We talk about freedom to vote, freedom to worship where we choose, and even freedom to color our hair the tint we desire. My friend loves to make cookies. It is her choice whether or not the icing on the cupcakes she made for my birthday had orange and white icing or just plain white. Recently injured due to a fall, we as Christians have an obligation to do as we’re told, pray for those who are hurting. My friend is hurting. Please pray for her. It’s more than just an option. The Bible tells us to pray for the afflicted. It’s more than a choice. It’s our duty. I hope that you, the reader, sees this as a freedom and not something one must do to fulfill obligations.
