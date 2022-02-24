Often, I find someone criticizing me for what I consider to be a misunderstanding. “Pee Vee, why do you complain so much?” I don’t consider it that. I feel I have stated fact. Upon thinking upon statements made, I can understand listeners’ thoughts.
“Hey Pee Vee, do you give all your guests such small pieces of meatloaf?” Ken stated. “From the looks of it, you have plenty on your plate. Sharing a bit more definitely wouldn’t hurt you.”
“Hey Pee Vee,” Julie said. “Why in the blazes do you keep it so cold in this place? I’m freezing.” Here again I can understand both sides, one as being a complaint from the visitor, and the other, the property owner wanting to save high utility costs.
Little Bobby Bafloff always wiped his mouth on his sleeve after he finished eating. When he grew up, he had a tendency upon driving to do the same thing. Since this lad drove all over the place in southwestern Pennsylvania for his living, he found this tradition much safer whereby he could keep his eyes on the road.
One day, a friend went along with him on his journey. Marcos Ludwicki, a fellow worker, saw his friend commit this act and piped up, asking, “Hey man, why are you using your sleeve? Don’t you have any manners?”
Was Marcos inquiring as to Bobby’s actions or causing him grief by trying to irritate him? Now, that’s food for thought.
Did you ever notice how some people will try anything to aggravate you? Sometimes I think we do things without thinking how our actions reflect on others. Old habits will definitely leave a mark on others only because it’s a tradition they wouldn’t think of committing.
I’ve gotten this question before. “Hey, Pee Vee, why are you so fat?” I don’t care who you are, such a statement will play a number on you, unless you handle your answer maybe with a little humor, if you can think of a particular comeback in a short amount of time.
“When I was in Weight Watchers,” I stated, “you have to realize I used to have two cookies in the oven, and now I have one with a few crumbs.”
Or “How much time do you have? You know it didn’t happen overnight.” Of course, an answer like that may turn the tides a bit.
Third, “Am I? I rarely look down!” Imagine the expressions I got on the interrogators’ faces.
Here’s another statement people have tossed my way. “Why do you live in a house with so many stairs? Don’t you realize they may do you in?” If those questioning were up to date, they would know I now have a chairlift providing for my ups and downs in life.
Here’s a declaration a priest told me once. “Hey Pee Vee. You ought to harden your skin and get a life.” Isn’t that a double whammy, especially from a man of the cloth? Well-meaning, I’m sure, but it was hurtful at best.
In making comments about others, maybe the following suggestions may prove worthy.
First and foremost, before you open your mouth, and make a statement of any kind, think first what you may be saying. If you are trying to hurt someone, that’s not hard. Just construct your sentences that you know will be piercing, and then let them rip!
Of course, not many people even think this way, here again, in my opinion. Sometimes people just don’t think before they talk. It may take a little longer to say what you plan to say, but it’s safer in the long run.
Third, accumulate a small list of answers that will be fitting to any complaint, especially with a humorous slant.
Fourth, realize that many of the statements made are well-meaning. They just weren’t said properly. Ask, “Do you mean…” That will clear the air.
And fifth, if you are going to complain to another about their actions, make sure you have your facts straight first. The worst thing one can do is to accuse someone falsely.
